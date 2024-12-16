Broncos Star Sends Strong Message on Bo Nix After 3-INT Game

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on before facing the Indianapolis Colts.

The Denver Broncos overcame 3 interceptions from rookie quarterback Bo Nix to notch a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Nix also threw 3 touchdown passes, but he was still the target of criticism from some fans in attendance. That did not sit well with one of his biggest supporters on the team, wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Sutton did not hold back.

“Courtland Sutton said hearing fans talk poorly about Bo Nix after a couple of bad series is “disheartening” and ‘b.s.’” DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens posted on X on December 15.

“Added the team has full confidence in Bo.”

Fans of other teams certainly took Nix to task on social media over his early-game struggles in the eventual win.

“Bo Nix and Anthony Richardson are having the most disgusting QB battle known to man,” one fan posted on X. “Both over 20 attempts both under 100 yards passing.

“Both with turnovers

“Bo Nix throws 3 awful picks and throws for 130 yards but his team still wins by 3 scores [sad face emoji],” posted another fan.

“It’s a must-win game for the Broncos and Bo Nix did not show up to play,” The Sports Place’s Arye Pulli posted. “He has three interceptions already.”

Sutton finished the game with a team-leading 32 receiving yards on three receptions. The game snapped his streak of 70-plus-yard performances at six games dating back to Week 8.

Bo Nix Finds ‘Maturity’ in Adversity of 3 INT Day in Broncos Win

Nix described what he goes through in a situation like he had versus the Colts. The Broncos QB admitted it is “challenging.”

“It gets to where you feel like, ‘Man, every time I throw it, is it going to be picked?’ And you start having those mental thoughts. But it’s challenging. It’s probably the toughest part of our position because you know what you’re capable of, you know that you know the read, you know how to – you know your footwork, how to go through it. And then you just got to keep from being gunshy and keep from being – don’t let one turn into another you know false vision and see things that that aren’t actually there,” Nix told reporters on December 15.

“I felt like I saw the game well today, but that didn’t keep me from … turning the ball over. So what is it? I got to get back to the sideline and regroup, and I feel like the guys over there do a great job of keeping me encouraged and you know reminded me that, ‘It’s a long game. Go out there and do what you do.’

“I’m not going to lie, it’s tough,” Nix said. “You start getting a little bit in your head and you start questioning, ‘Am I actually seeing it? What was that?’ Anso it’s tough. But we’re all – I feel like everybody goes through it, so. The ones that can get out of it and finish the game and win and not let it dictate the outcome of the game, that’s usually when you find some maturity and you find some growth and that I just got to keep continue to do that.

“Unfortunately, it’s not the first time I’ve thrown three in a game … Hopefully, it’s the last. But, probably [not]. Football will tell you it’s not going to be if you play it long enough. So just got to move on to the next play and get the next completion.”

Play

2-Time Super Bowl Champion QB Praises Bo Nix

NBC analyst Jason Garrett commended Nix for overcoming his poor start and leading the Broncos to victory.

“I want to give a shoutout to that rookie quarterback. Interceptions early, but again, a rookie who doesn’t go away when it gets hard. He hangs in there and ends up throwing three touchdowns,” Garrett said about Nix during the Sunday Night Football pregame show, per 9News’ Mike Klis on December 15.

“He was much better in the second half and later in the ball game. He’s handled everything about being a starting quarterback in the NFL really well, and again it goes back to that mental toughness. He showed it today.”

Garrett was a two-time Super Bowl-winning QB during his playing career. He played for Broncos head coach Sean Payton when the latter was the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2000.

Garrett also stepped into Payton’s vacated offensive coordinator role in 2007. That was one year after the latter took over as head coach of the New Orleans Saints.