Broncos Rookie QB Named No. 1 ‘Biggest Steal’ of 2024 NFL Draft

As the entire nation gets ready for its first look at Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix on Monday Night Football, the secret is already out about about the 2024 first round pick.

Nix is good. And he keeps getting better each week.

That’s why The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond has Nix at No. 1 on his list of the “Biggest Steals” in the 2024 NFL draft ahead of the Broncos’ nationally-televised home game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 13.

“Since quarterback is the game’s most important position and Bo Nix was the sixth QB taken in this year’s first round (No. 12 overall), his fine overall play this season puts him at the top of my draft steals list,” Diamond wrote. “… Among the first-round rookie QBs, Nix ranks second to No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels in passing yards with 2,548 yards and a passer rating of 89.9. He’s ahead of top pick Caleb Williams in both categories despite lacking a dominant receiver other than Courtland Sutton. Nix also has rushed for 300 yards and four TDs to rank second on the team.”

The Broncos are 7-5 and firmly entrenched in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC headed into their game against the Browns. Denver hasn’t made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season and haven’t had a winning season since 2016.

Nix’s Teammates Call Him ‘MVP’ of Turnaround

Nix’s teammates went out of their way to praise him after a breakout performance in the Broncos’ 38-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. Nix was brilliant against the Falcons, going 28-of-33 passing for 307 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

“He’s him,” Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold. “I told him ‘man, you’re trying to win MVP, not even looking like offensive rookie of the year right now, it’s looking like MVP. Just a testament to him. He puts the work in.”

Nix has seemingly turned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race into a dead heat between himself and Washington Commanders quarterback Daniels down the home stretch of the season. No player for the Broncos has won the award since running back Clinton Portis rushed for 1,508 yards and had 17 total touchdowns in 2022.

Where Nix Ranks Among 2024 Rookie QBs

The 2024 NFL draft made history with its run on offensive players — a record-setting 14 offenive players taken to kick off the first round that included a record-tying 6 quarterbacks, with Nix the sixth taken.

Of those 6 quarterbacks, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is out for the season with an injury and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is serving as Kirk Cousins’ backup.

Of the other 2 starters beyond Nix and Daniels, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye didn’t take over for Jacoby Brissett until Week 4 but is 2-5 as a starter.

Chicago Bears quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams was named the starter shortly after he was drafted and is 4-8 as the starter following a loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day that led to head coach Matt Eberflus being fired.