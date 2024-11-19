$12 Million Playmaker ‘1 to Watch’ for Broncos in Free Agency

Bo Nix has thrown 2 or more touchdown passes in five of the Denver Broncos’ last seven games entering Week 12. Nix has 13 of his 14 touchdown passes in that span. Three have gone to Broncos tight ends who have caught 29 passes for 313 yards combined.

That is an especially striking lack of production given what tight ends have historically done in head coach Sean Payton’s offenses.

Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints could be a good target for the Broncos in 2025.

“The Broncos could use another security-blanket tight end for Bo Nix. It’s an element of the offense that is missing for the rookie quarterback. Adam Trautman hasn’t been that guy for Nix despite his experience with Sean Payton from their days in New Orleans,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote on November 18.

“There aren’t a lot of great names among the tight ends who are headed to free agency, but Juwan Johnson would be one to watch in Denver.”

Johnson was a suggested trade target for the Broncos before the deadline.

“Denver has been playing Adam Trautman and Lucas Krull at tight end, with Greg Dulcich being a healthy scratch the past few games,” ESPN’s Seth Walder wrote in October. “Johnson, who is in the last year of his contract, would be an upgrade. He has averaged 1.3 yards per route run over the past three seasons and had a 65 open score last season in ESPN’s receiver scores, fourth best among tight ends.”

Saints’ Juwan Johnson Could Be Prime Target for Sean Payton Broncos

Johnson, 28, has 25 receptions for 277 yards and 2 touchdowns through 11 games. He is an adept blocker but has started three games this season.

Johnson has split time at the position for the Saints with Taysom Hill and dealing with inconsistency at quarterback. He could man a full-time role and see consistency with Nix at QB for the Broncos.

Johnson is in the final year of a two-year, $12 million contract.

“At 6’4″, 231 pounds, Johnson operates as a jumbo receiver who would give Nix another red-zone weapon,” Ballentine wrote.

Notably, Nix has completed 62.2% of his passes for 201 yards and 12 TDs with 1 interception in the red zone this season, per Pro Football Reference. Still, Over The Cap projects the Broncos to have $56.4 million in cap space in 2025.

Johnson’s connection to Payton is also an obvious selling point for both sides.

Payton was head coach of the Saints when Johnson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020 through the tight end’s second season.

Broncos Will Have TE Options in Free Agency, 2025 Draft

Johnson would not be the Broncos’ only option. Tyler Conklin of the New York Jets, Mike Gesicki of the Cincinnati Bengals, Mo Alie-Cox of the Indianapolis Colts, and Austin Hooper of the New England Patriots are among the projected free agents for 2025.

Zach Ertz of the Washington Commanders has produced more than any of those options this season.

Zach Ertz scores in his Philly return.#WASvsPHI on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HE6wodpv6g — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2024

But he turned 34 years old in November and would be entering his age-35 season in 2025.

Gesicki’s production is close to Ertz’s. But that is where Johnson’s familiarity with Payton and the offense could put the Saints pass catcher over the top. He could bridge a bridge to a rookie tight end if the Broncos select one in the draft.