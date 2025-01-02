Courtland Sutton Puts Broncos on Notice Ahead of Pivotal Chiefs Game

Courtland Sutton has been through 11 starting quarterbacks and six losing seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Now that he has an apparent franchise QB in Bo Nix, Sutton has had his first winning season since entering the NFL. Sutton also has the chance to make the playoffs for the first time in his career, and he is not trying to let the opportunity slip through his fingers.

That is why Sutton made it clear what the Broncos must do in Week 18: win.

“We have to play the game to win, that’s all that matters,” Sutton told reporters on January 1. “We don’t care about none of the other stuff. Whoever has on shoulder pass and is wearing red, white, and yellow, we have to beat them boys. We don’t care who shows up and plays. We don’t care who sits. Who doesn’t play, who does play. We don’t care about any of that. The Broncos have to show up Sunday and win the game.”

Sutton caught six of the nine targets for 70 yards and 1 touchdown in the first meeting against the Chiefs, but the Broncos still came out on the losing end after blowing a 14-3 lead.

The Broncos are catching a bit of a break. The Chiefs will sit Patrick Mahomes in favor of Carson Wentz. They could also pull their other starters, especially those dealing with injuries like All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones.

“We don’t care,” Sutton said.

Broncos Should Treat Chiefs Matchup as Must-Win

Sutton and the Broncos are in the catbird seat for the seventh and final spot in the playoffs, and they can lock it up with a victory over the Chiefs.

After dropping back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals, the Broncos are down to their last chance at making the postseason in 2024. And they will have to do it against an opponent they have beaten once in their last 18 meetings.

The Broncos can back their way into the playoffs.

Losses by the Bengals and Miami Dolphins would give the Broncos the No. 7 seed and set up a matchup against the Buffalo Bills in the Super Wild Card Round.

Both Cincy and Miami are fighting for their playoff lives too. The Broncos cannot bank on them doing any favors. Regardless of the Chiefs’ plans, Sutton and the Broncos are not looking to back into the postseason.

According to Broncos QB Bo Nix, “That’s not our decision to make.”

“We’re going to go like they’re going to play everybody,” Nix told reporters on January 1. “We have to be ready to go, and we have to compete with whoever they put on the field.”

Broncos Poised to Snap 9-Year Drought

Sutton’s experience is a microcosm of what the Broncos have been through organizationally in the year between Nix and the last quarterback to lead the team into the playoffs, Peyton Manning.

Nix was appreciative of the gravity of the situation in front of the Broncos against the Chiefs.

He and Sutton could need to connect early and often for the Broncos to ensure they get the better of the Chiefs and are the ones who advance to the playoffs.