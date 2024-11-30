Courtland Sutton Offers Friendly Warning to Former Broncos Teammate

The Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns will face off above altitude in Week 13. That matchup will pit Broncos All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II against former teammate and current Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The two have played against each other since childhood but have never faced each other at the pro level.

Denver traded Jeudy to Cleveland during the 2024 offseason.

He told TheLandOnDemand.com’s Tony Grossi on November 27 that he wants to “whip their a**.” But Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton believes Jeudy is in for a long day at the office this week.

“He got a tough matchup with that boy 2 [Surtain] over there. Everybody you know that’s Cornerback 1,” Sutton told reporters on November 29. “Very similar to the Atlanta week being able to see Justin [Simmons]. But I don’t wish very much success for them boys as they come into into the crib trying to play against us.”

Jeudy’s comments during his media availability on Friday were less incendiary. But he did not back down from saying the game was significant for himself or the Browns.

“He’s a competitor, man. That’s my brother, man. I have so much love and respect for Jerry. I think that he’s one of the most talented guys that I’ve shared the field with from any level of football that I’ve been able to play,” Sutton said. “I’ve been able to keep contact with him a little bit ever since he’s been gone, and just happy to see him having the success that he’s having right now.

“It’s kind of similar to the Atlanta week. I wish nothing but many blessings and a lot of highlights coming to him looking forward past – anything past this week. He can do whatever he wants to do past this week, into the future. He can go off and snap. But going into this this week, I think our defense is going to do what they need to do.”

Sutton said there is no trash talk between himself and Jeudy because “that’s my dawg.”

Pat Surtain ‘Looking Forward’ to Facing Former Broncos Teammate Jerry Jeudy

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be like the couple practices we shared here in the past and practices at Bama. So it’s going to be a lot of good competes going on,” Surtain told reporters on November 29 of his upcoming matchup with Jeudy.

“With his caliber, I know it’s going to be a great matchup, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Like Sutton, Surtain was not getting too caught up in Jeudy’s plans to “whip their a**,” pointing to the receiver’s competitive spirit and the situation of facing his former team instead.

“I think he going to be fired up, obviously,” Surtain said. “This was his past team, so I think he’s going to have a lot of juice going, a lot of juice flowing. That’s just the type of player he is. He’s very competitive and he’s going to be looking to get after it, and I’m looking forward to the matchup. It’s going to be a great matchup, so I already know the type of person he is; his competitive structure. He’s going to be ready.”

Surtain also reminisced about their days on the Pop Warner football field.

While Jeudy said he was looking forward to facing his former team, he did nothing but praise Surtain, who is having another standout campaign.

“I’m excited about getting to really go up against him,” Jeudy told reporters on November 29. “It’s going to be a fun matchup. I’ve known Pat since little league; been competing against him damn near my whole life. So to finally get the opportunity to go against him at this big stage, it’s going to be fun.”

Jeudy also acknowledged that Surtain is a “special” player.

“What makes him special is just – is how smart he is,” Jeudy said. “He’s long, he’s fast. For a big dude, he knows how to get out of his breaks, so that’s what makes him special.”

Surtain praised Jeudy’s footwork and ability to win at the line of scrimmage, saying it takes patience to get the advantage. Surtain also said he had not talked to Jeudy but was sure they would before the game.

Sean Payton Praises Jerry Jeudy, Jameis Winston

Jeudy repeatedly said that he felt underutilized during his tenure in Denver. Still, the former Broncos first-round draft pick said that his relationship with head coach Sean Payton was “cool” despite that.

Similarly, Payton offered only positive thoughts on Jeudy and the season the wideout is having.

Payton also praised Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, who he coached while with the New Orleans Saints.

“He’s explosive. He separates,” Payton told reporters about Jeudy on November 27. “And I know Jameis – I’ve coached both of them, so. Jameis’ personality is infectious, and he’ll tell somebody, ‘Hey, go get open. I’m going to find you.’

“That’s what a receiver wants. And so those guys have had a, I would say, a good connection, and you see it in just in the limited games that Jameis has played. But, yeah, from a talent standpoint, man, he’s [Jeudy] got great hips, great transition, and he’s got really good football IQ.”

https://twitter.com/Big_Head15/status/1860145358061600799

Jeudy has 18 receptions for 197 yards and 1 touchdown in four games with Winston as QB1.

He began the season on an even better clip but faltered as the Browns sorted through their quarterback options following Deshaun Watson’s struggles and eventual season-ending injury.