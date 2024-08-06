Former Packers Safety Signs with Jaguars: Report

Former Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos has found his next home ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz with Bleacher Report reported the move via X. The details weren’t announced, but Schultz posted that Amos would be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sources: The #Jaguars are signing veteran safety Adrian Amos. The move to Jacksonville reunites him with Darnell Savage Jr. Amos was with the Jets and Texans last season and has 10 career INTs. pic.twitter.com/VtPzv2sdad — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 6, 2024

Amos is the second former Packers safety playing for the Jaguars this season. Jacksonville had also signed former first-round pick Darnell Savage in free agency earlier in the offseason.

Although he’s nearing the end of his NFL career, Amos will be looking to play some kind of role in the Jaguars defense this season.

Does Adrian Amos Have Anything Left in the Tank?

Amos hasn’t been a household name for a few seasons. But the Jaguars are hoping that he has a little bit left in the tank for 2024.

Back in college, Amos was a consistent and reliable starter for the Penn State Nittany Lions. While he garner any national recognition, he played in 48 games over his college career with 149 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and seven interceptions.

The lack of hype led to Amos waiting until the fifth round of the 2015 draft to hear his name called. The Chicago Bears ended up taking a flier on him, and it turned out to be a home-run draft pick.

Amos immediately became a starting safety for the Bears as a rookie. He held that starting spot for all four seasons before signing a four-year, $37 million deal with the Packers.

During that time in Green Bay, Amos missed just one game. He set a career-high with 102 total tackles during the 2022 season, and was a consistent and reliable defender throughout his time with the Packers.

Unfortunately, age has started to catch up with Amos. He split time this past season with the New York Jets and Houston Texans, struggling to crack the starting lineup for either team.

At 31 years old, Amos is hoping to find his way back into a starting lineup in 2024 with the Jaguars.

Green Bay’s New-Look Safety Room

The Packers safety room looks completely unrecognizable from just a couple of seasons ago.

Xavier McKinney is the new star safety in Green Bay. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $67 million contract this offseason hoping he can have an immediate impact.

Brian Gutekunst wasn’t satisfied with just one safety addition, however. He triple dipped on safeties in the 2024 draft, taking Javon Bullard, Evan Williams, and Kitan Oladapo.

Bullard is currently the projected starter on the first unofficial depth chart. Despite being a bit smaller, he was an instinctive and fearless safety at Georgia. His experience on a two-time national champion powerhouse should help him quickly acclimate to the NFL level.

Don’t sleep on Williams getting playing time as well. The former Oregon Ducks and Fresno State Bulldogs safety has turned heads early at training camp. He loves to attack downhill, which is exactly what new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley wants out of his players.

It’s a new era for the Packers with Joe Barry gone and Hafley in. At least one of these new safeties should quickly become an established starter during the 2024 season.