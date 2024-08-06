Packers Unofficial Depth Chart Features 2 Rookies as Starters

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for their first preseason game, and have released their first unofficial depth chart of 2024 ahead of that matchup.

Zach Kruse with The Packers Wire shared the team’s first depth chart on X. While preseason depth charts are never official, it featured some interesting rankings of players.

The unofficial depth chart features a pair of rookies in the starting lineup. First-round pick Jordan Morgan is slotted in at right guard, while safety Javon Bullard earned a starting spot opposite of Xavier McKinney.

Fellow rookie Evan Williams is right behind Bullard as well. Linebackers Edgerrin Cooper and Ty’Ron Hopper are both listed as second-string players. Late-round pick Jacob Monk was listed as the team’s backup center.

The Packers will open their preseason on August 10 against the Cleveland Browns.

Will Jordan Morgan Kick Out to Tackle?

Morgan is starting his NFL career at guard. However, there are questions about where his long-term position will be.

The Packers took Morgan with the 25th overall pick in this year’s draft. He was a reigning first-team All-Pac-12 selection as a left tackle at Arizona. That experience at tackle, along with his first-round billing, suggested that he could play that position at the NFL level.

However, Morgan’s 6-foot-5 and 311-pound frame is on the smaller side of NFL tackles. Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom being established starters at tackle made the decision clear for the Packers to kick Morgan inside to guard.

That’s not saying that Morgan will play guard for the rest of his career. The Packers are notorious for having their offensive linemen play multiple positions. Matt LaFleur made it clear that the first-round pick could still play tackle down the road.

“He’s been predominantly inside,” coach Matt LaFleur told reporters. “I think he’s starting to feel more and more comfortable inside, but I think he’s talented enough that if we need to kick him outside, we can do that.”

Guard may not be his long-term position, but it’s where the Packers need Morgan for the 2024 season.

Javon Bullard Is Thriving at Training Camp

Like Morgan, Bullard has already established himself as a starting-caliber rookie.

Bullard was a smaller safety prospect at 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds. But he made up for his size in college at Georgia by being an instinctive and fearless prospect on film, flying all over the field.

Those instincts and aggressiveness are already showing up at training camp. He flashed for the first time in front of a national Packers audience during the team’s Family Night, jumping a route against Jordan Love.

Teammates, including wide receiver Romeo Doubs, are expecting big things from Bullard in his rookie year.

Packers fans will get an even better look at Bullard when he gets his first preseason action against the Browns on Saturday.