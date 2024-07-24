Surprising Packers Rookie Cracks Starting Lineup at Training Camp

Training camp is a great way to get an early look at some younger players, and the Green Bay Packers are already getting rookie Evan Williams some starting opportunities.

There were some key lineup adjustments on the second day of training camp for the Packers. Most notably, Williams got starting reps alongside Xavier McKinney. Pack-a-Day’s Andy Herman pointed out the change after Javon Bullard started the day before.

The rain has let up a bit. Takeaways from first team period: Evan Williams not Bullard starting with defense. Still Stokes opposite Jaire. Enagbare 2 sacks but also had a penalty for liking up offsides. Watson struggling to hold on to the ball today. No new injury… — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) July 23, 2024

The Packers paid out big money to McKinney this offseason. He earned a four-year, $67 million contract in free agency. But the other safety spot will likely be one of the biggest training camp battles between multiple rookies.

Evan Williams Shines at Training Camp

Williams made the most of his opportunities in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

One of the highlight plays of the day came on a key interception from Williams. With Sean Clifford under pressure by Rashan Gary, the second-year quarterback had his throw jumped by Williams for what would have been a pick six.

“My tight end kind of dived near the sideline, so I was able to get my eyes back to the quarterback, was able to peel off late, saw the ball coming late and made a play on the ball,” Williams told reporters. “I don’t know how I held onto it with the conditions out there, but made the catch and tried to send it back for a touchdown.”

Williams was fourth-round pick out of Oregon in the 2024 draft. He played most of his college career at Fresno State before playing for the Ducks in 2023. Over five seasons at the two programs, Williams filled the stat sheet. He recorded 309 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, and four forced fumbles over 52 games.

The Packers are hoping that Williams can have that kind of impact at the NFL level. One Oregon staffer told Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda that Williams was the best player on Oregon’s defense in 2023.

Based off of his early results at training camp, that may have been true.

Green Bay’s Other Rookie Safeties

The Packers triple-dipped at the safety position in this year’s draft. All of those players could have some kind of impact in 2024.

Javon Bullard will be competing for starting reps with Williams early in the season. A second-round pick, Bullard was a key player in Georgia’s dominant defense over the last few seasons. He was a two-time national champion, a national title game MVP, and second-team All-SEC selection in 2023.

Bullard isn’t the biggest safety at 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds. However, he played with excellent instincts and toughness to fly all over the field with fearlessness. That should give him some kind of role in Green Bay’s defense.

Meanwhile, Kitan Oladapo will have an outside chance at cracking the safety rotation. He fits in more of a box safety role with his 6-foot-2, 216-pound frame. Along with strength and size, Oladapo has a good feel for staying patient and not panicking when targeted in the passing game, allowing him to stay close to receivers and tight ends without being overly grabby.

All three of these safeties should play some kind of role for the Packers in 2024. However, Williams might be off to the best start of the three rookies.