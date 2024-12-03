Ex-Chiefs QB Now Available Again After Being Swiped From KC: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs lost quarterback prospect Bailey Zappe to the Cleveland Browns in October after signing him to the practice squad following the 53-man deadline. Now, Zappe could be available again if he passes through waivers.

“For tonight’s [Monday Night Football] game, the Browns have signed DT Jowon Briggs to the active roster and waived QB Bailey Zappe,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed on December 2.

It feels unlikely that the Chiefs would choose to claim Zappe off waivers being that the active roster is a bit crowded at the moment, but they could attempt to lure him back on another practice squad deal. Of course, that would require the 25-year-old passing through waivers and then settling on a KC reunion rather than sticking with the Cleveland practice squad or taking his chances somewhere else.

Considering the Chiefs thought Zappe was worth investing in once before — and the former fourth-round talent chose to sign in Kansas City last time he was a free agent — the likelihood of that scenario is not out of the question.

After the Browns poached Zappe in October, the Chiefs re-signed 2023 third stringer Chris Oladokun. Any potential return would likely mean parting ways with Oladokun once again.

Bailey Zappe Has Higher Ceiling Than Chiefs’ QB3 Chris Oladokun

If Zappe does become available, it would make sense for KC to pursue him as an upgrade at QB3. As mentioned above, the Chiefs already replaced Oladokun with Zappe once, and there are a couple of reasons for that.

One, Zappe has starting experience at the NFL level. With the New England Patriots in 2022 and 2023, Zappe started a total of eight games, winning four of them.

He was much more efficient as a rookie than in year two, with a 70.7 completion percentage and 5 touchdowns compared to 3 interceptions. Having said that, Zappe’s worst NFL outings still act as learning experiences whereas Oladokun has never appeared in anything more high leverage than a preseason game.

Two, Zappe showed real promise at Western Kentucky, which led to him getting drafted in the fourth round. During his senior season, the gunslinger threw for 62 touchdowns and just under 6,000 yards, averaging a ridiculous 426.2 passing yards per game.

Yes, Zappe was torching lesser talent at the collegiate level, but Oladokun’s 210.9 passing yards per game during his final year at South Dakota State pale in comparison.

It’s no coincidence that Zappe was selected three rounds higher than Oladokun in the 2022 draft.

Chiefs Have Given Up on Chris Oladokun Multiple Times

Veteran backup Carson Wentz is playing out a one-year contract in 2024. And there’s no telling if he’ll be interested in returning behind Patrick Mahomes next season.

If Wentz leaves, the Chiefs could be stuck looking for another backup QB next spring. Zappe could be that guy, theoretically — but it feels like the coaching staff has already determined that Oladokun is not.

Kansas City has already cut Oladokun multiple times since signing him to their practice squad following the 53-man cutdown in 2022.

Journeymen like Blaine Gabbert and Wentz have beaten him out for the backup job, Shane Buechele was often ahead of him on the depth chart in recent years, and even Ian Book appeared to give Oladokun a run for his money this summer before Zappe unseated both.

At age 28 next September, it’s unlikely Oladokun is suddenly going to develop into a quality backup quarterback. The 25-year-old Zappe is younger, more talented and more experienced.

He’s the better bet for the future, and if the Chiefs can’t get him back, they should probably look into new developmental QB candidates this winter.