Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Posts 1-Word Message With Wife on Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs received their 2024 Super Bowl ring during a black-tie affair at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on June 13. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was presented with his third Super Bowl ring during the event.

Butker celebrated the occasion by sharing a brief message on Instagram, his first post on social media since April. Butker, who attended the ring ceremony with his wife, Isabelle Butker, captioned the post, “Grateful 🙏🏼.”

The 28-year-old previously wiped his Instagram page clean of photos featuring Isabelle, so his 435,000 followers were excited to see her make a rare appearance.

Isabelle was thrust into the media spotlight following Butker’s commencement speech at St. Benedictine College. Butker sent a direct message to the women at the small Catholic school on May 11.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother,” he said. “I’m on this stage today, able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.

“I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

Harrison Butker’s Chiefs Teammates Offered Support While Distancing Themselves From His Message

Numerous celebrities slammed Butker’s graduation speech. The Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica denounced Butker’s speech in a statement, particularly the “homemaker” claim.

However, Butker received full support from the Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt’s wife and daughter, Tavia and Gracie Hunt. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes supported Butker while also saying there were “certain things” he disagreed with in his speech.

Tight end Travis Kelce called Butker “every bit of a great person and a great teammate” on his “New Heights” podcast.

“I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids and I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life. That’s just not who I am,” Kelce said.

Chiefs News: Harrison Butker May Have a Limited Role in 2024



Speaking to reporters on May 30, special teams coordinator Dave Toub revealed the Chiefs are seriously considering having Justin Reid handle kickoffs. The Chiefs’ $31 million safety has experience kicking and is excited for the opportunity.

“Oh boy, this season is about to be so fun 😈,” Reid posted following Toub’s press conference. Under the NFL’s new kickoff rules, having a kicker who can tackle can be a huge advantage in certain situations.

Any ball kicked into the “landing zone” from the goal line to the 20-yard line must be returned. Balls that bounce from the landing zone into the end zone must either be returned or downed for a touchback. Eliminating fair catches in these situations creates a lot more action.

“I like to have somebody that can go back and is able to make a tackle,” Toub said. “Butker is able to make a tackle but I really don’t want him making tackles all year long. If you watch the XFL, we watched every play.

“I bet kickers were involved in probably at least 25 to 40% of the tackles. Either trying to make a guy bounce back or making the tackle itself or just missing the tackle. We don’t want Butker in that situation.”

On June 12, Butker split kickoff duties with Reid during mandatory minicamp.