Chiefs’ Andy Reid Provides Playoff Injury Updates on Isiah Pacheco & Rashee Rice

The Kansas City Chiefs are “expected to” rest starters in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport — although head coach Andy Reid has yet to confirm that report himself.

On December 30, Reid told reporters that he’d like to speak with his team before announcing his decision on resting starters. That includes which players he would rest, and if they will be sitting the entire game or just a portion of it.

Having said that, the Chiefs HC did hint that one starter will likely sit in Week 18, and that’s running back Isiah Pacheco.

“Yeah, [Pacheco] will be available playoff-wise,” Reid said before acknowledging that the ball carrier “is tender” right now.

Pacheco suffered a rib injury on Christmas Day, and it sounds like Kansas City will give him an extra week to recuperate.

“I’ll probably hold [Pacheco] back here this week in practice just a bit,” Reid admitted on Monday. The Chiefs coach added that this should allow the RB to get himself “fresh and ready to go” for the playoffs — which will only begin on the weekend of January 18-19 for KC because of their first-round bye.

In other words, don’t be shocked if Pacheco sits this weekend, but it sounds like he’ll be good to go in the divisional round.

Andy Reid Gives Honest Update on Rashee Rice, Chiefs’ Long-Term Injuries

Along with Pacheco, Reid was asked about the injury status of wide receivers Rashee Rice, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman ahead of the playoffs. Cornerback Jaylen Watson’s potential availability was also included in this question.

“There’s a chance with Mecole [Hardman],” Reid answered candidly, when asked if there’s any shot that these four could return for any portion of a playoff run.

He also left the door open for Watson to “potentially” make it back but made it clear that the starting cornerback should be considered more of a longshot to take the field again this winter.

“That would be stretching it though I think,” Reid said, regarding Watson.

Unfortunately, Reid confirmed that both Rice and Moore will not return for the 2024-25 postseason, giving a definitive “no” when it came to those two.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says LT D.J. Humphries Is ‘Doing Good’ But Makes No Promises on His Availability

As for veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries, who has missed the past three games with a strained hamstring, Reid responded that he’s “doing good,” but added that he “can’t make any promises” on the blocker’s Week 18 availability.

“I want to get him out to practice and kind of see where we’re at,” the future Hall of Fame HC relayed. “But he is doing good in his rehab part.”

“That’s different than being on the field,” Reid clarified. “So, I’d like to just see how he does there.”

Veteran left guard Joe Thuney has done a spectacular job filling in at left tackle in recent weeks. So much so, that some fans and reporters believe KC should keep Thuney at the position, even if Humphries is healthy enough to return.

Reid was not willing to reveal his long-term plan for Thuney and Humphries on December 30, however, telling reporters that he’d prefer to “play it by year” as the Chiefs begin prepping for the postseason.

“I’ve been happy with [Mike] Caliendo and how he’s played [at left guard], I’ve been happy with [Thuney] and how he’s played. I appreciate them jumping in and keeping the level of play up,” Reid said. Concluding: “I’m curious to see where [Humphries is] at and if he can do anything [in practice]. So, I just want to see where we’re at and we’ll evaluate them as we go down the stretch here.”