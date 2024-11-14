NFL Insider Explains Abrupt IR Designation for Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is headed to the injured reserve ahead of Week 11 with a knee injury, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, among others.

“Sources: Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is expected to miss 3-4 weeks and is likely headed to injured reserve with a left knee injury,” Pelissero first reported on X.

Not long after, NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport provided some more information on the very unexpected and abrupt IR designation.

“Chiefs K Harrison Butker is expected to have surgery to trim his meniscus in his left knee, per source,” Rapoport informed. “That’s why he’s headed to IR, though he’ll be back for the home stretch and playoffs.”

In a corresponding move, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs are signing kicker Spencer Shrader off the New York Jets’ practice squad.

Butker will miss a minimum of four games after being placed on IR, meaning Kansas City will be without him for matchups against the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

Chiefs Sign Undrafted Rookie Spencer Shrader as Immediate Harrison Butker Replacement

As mentioned above, Shrader is taking Butker’s place on the 53-man roster. Presumably, that would make him the next man up and the starting kicker for Week 11 versus the Bills.

Shrader is an undrafted rookie that spent four years at South Florida, followed by a fifth collegiate season at Notre Dame. He only recorded a 68.3% field goal percentage over the course of his college career, making 43 of 63 attempts.

On the bright side, his extra point percentage was near-perfect at 98.7% (156 makes in 158 attempts).

At Notre Dame, Shrader converted 15 of 22 field goals, which practically mirrored his career average at 68.2%. He’s spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Jets at the professional level, logging one regular season appearance with each.

With the Colts in Week 1, Shrader went 3-for-3 on extra points. Indianapolis did not ask the rookie to attempt a field goal.

In Week 10, the Jets called upon Shrader, and the UDFA converted both of his field goal attempts. His longest of the pair was from 45 yards out. Shrader did not attempt an extra point with the Jets.

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Logged Full Practice, Expected to Return vs. Bills

Butker’s surprise injury is certainly a bummer for the Chiefs — who have been hit with the injury bug all season. However, there was a positive update on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) on November 14.

“For the second straight day, everyone on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster will practice,” Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney relayed on X. “This includes WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, indicating that all went well on Wednesday.”

It was later revealed that Smith-Schuster was upgraded from “limited” to a “full” participant on Thursday. Barring a setback, the veteran pass-catcher should be in-line to return against the Bills.

Along with Butker, running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu were both “limited” on November 14, which is no surprise. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted that it is “unlikely” that Pacheco and/or Omenihu suit up in Week 11 despite them both returning to practice for the first time in months.

Some believe Week 12 versus the Panthers could be a more logical first game back for the pair of integral veterans who are both working their way back from long-term injuries.