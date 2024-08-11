Chiefs ‘Fear’ Rookie’s Season Could Be Over After Preseason Injury: Report

Among the injuries for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 1 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was rookie offensive lineman McKade Mettauer, who was visibly upset on the sideline after going down with a knee injury.

According to the Chief Concerns podcast X — which is hosted by former Chiefs players Jason Dunn and Eric Warfield — the “fear” is that Mettauer suffered a torn ACL in the 26-13 loss Saturday evening.

If Mettauer did suffer a torn ACL, his season is officially over.

Mettauer, 24, entered the NFL undrafted this offseason out of Oklahoma. He signed with the Chiefs on May 1 and was battling to be a reserve lineman on the regular season roster or a practice squad member.

After the game, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said the Chiefs medical staff will evaluate Mettauer’s injury in “the next day or so.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Evaluates Preseason Opener

After giving injury updates to start his press conference, Big Red then shared his evaluation of Kansas City’s preseason opener against Jacksonville.

“There were some good things and there were some things we need to work on in this game,” Reid said. “The obvious is that we’ll clean up the special teams and what took place there. But the defense kind of comprised their first series there, putting them into a short field. I think the offense did some nice things, I mean, normally we’ll catch that ball that was a little low there (that Rashee Rice dropped) and complete that and keep the drive going. [There are] things to work on, but there were also some positive things throughout.”

Reid ended his opening statement by giving a shoutout to two Chiefs rookies who stood out to him in the game.

“I thought (Jaden) Hicks and (Carson) Steele played well. Those two you kind of look and go ‘Alright, they jumped out and played well.'”

The Chiefs’ first-team offense played just one series and the result of the seven-play, 43-yard drive was a 45-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker.

On that drive, starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 3-of-4 pass attempts for 27 yards. His completions went to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (11 yards), running back Isiah Pacheco (nine yards), and tight end Travis Kelce (seven yards) respectively. Pacheco had two rushes for 16 yards as well.

Against the Chiefs’ defense, Jacksonville starting QB Trevor Lawrence completed 3-of-4 pass attempts for 42 yards and threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to running back Travis Etienne on an angle route out of the backfield to cap off the Jaguars’ first offensive drive of the game.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs-Jaguars Preseason Week 1

Users on X — formerly Twitter — reacted to Kansas City’s preseason Week 1 outing against Jacksonville.

“I know they say it’s preseason but my God that was bad. Did (Xavier) worthy even play because I didn’t even see him,” one person wrote.

“Uuuhg, well, it looks like lots of Long Drive Drills are coming in HOT,” another person wrote. “Good game, guys. The new rules be wild but you all will get er did we BEL15VE always Chief’s Die Hard 4-Life.”