Chiefs WR’s Fiancée Shows Off Enormous Ring After Surprise Proposal

After Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman received his third Super Bowl ring, he decided it was time to give one to his longtime partner, Chariah Gordon.

Hardman pulled out all the stops during his surprise proposal. The veteran shared a video of the special occasion on Instagram and captioned the post, “Say hello to the Future Mr. & Mrs. Hardman 👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏽‍♂️💍.”

The 26-year-old set up an elaborate candlelit dinner, a serenade performance by R&B artist Jon B., and big white block letters read, “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” After Hardman got down one knee, he changed into a white t-shirt that read, “She said yes.”

As for Gordon, who was brought to tears by the surprise proposal, she showed off her stunning diamond engagement ring.

One fan commented on Instagram, “Damn boy she gon throw her shoulder out with that rang!!💍🥤🥤.” Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore wrote, “Congrats my dawg💪🏽.”Fellow Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross added, “Congrats Twin 💪🏾.”

Gordon, who recently gave birth to the couple’s second child, posted a heartfelt tribute to Hardman on Father’s Day. She captioned the post on Instagram, “I can give you 25 reason why i’m really in love with youuuuuu 🎶 But the # UNO is how much of a great dad you are to our babies!!!!

“We are so lucky to have you! Thankful for all that you do for us! You are truly something special & I pray that God continues to show you all that you are WE LOVE YOU DADDY ♥️.”

Chiefs News: Taylor Swift’s Comments on Chariah Gordon’s Livestream Video Went Viral



While Taylor Swift couldn’t be there in person to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony, she joined the celebration virtually.

Swift’s comments on Gordon’s livestream quickly went viral, as fans loved seeing the singer’s unbridled excitement. “CONGRATULATIONS,” she wrote on Gordon’s video before adding, “AND WE GET ANOTHER YEAR OF MECOLE.”

Earlier this month, the Chiefs re-signed the veteran to a one-year, $1.25 million contract. Swift’s comments also caught the attention of Chiefs co-owner and CEO, Clark Hunt.

Speaking at an Athletes in Action event on June 15, Clark gushed over the one word Swift used to applaud the Chiefs’ success and Hardman’s return.

“She is in Liverpool this week and we had a ring ceremony a couple of nights ago, which she stayed up for, it was about 4 a.m. in Liverpool, and she sent a social media communication that used the word, ‘We.’ So, she is definitely part of the Chiefs Kingdom,” Clark said.

Chariah Gordon Is Thrilled Mecole Hardman Re-Signed With the Chiefs

After the Chiefs released Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it seemed Hardman’s career was also coming to a close in Kansas City.

The Chiefs signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in free agency, traded up to land Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, and head coach Andy Reid doubled down on Kadarius Toney’s potential.

After Hardman’s surprise return was announced, Gordon posted a photo of the couple at Arrowhead on her Instagram Stories (disappears after 24 hours) and wrote, “Home is where the heart is.”

Hardman finished the 2023 regular season with 14 passes for 118 yards in six games. While he wasn’t a huge factor throughout the playoffs, Hardman played a crucial role during the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. He caught three passes for 57 yards, including the game-winning 3-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.