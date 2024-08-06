Rashee Rice Sends 2-Word Message on Chiefs’ New-Look WR Corps

The Kansas City Chiefs spent the offseason upgrading their wide receiver room for quarterback Patrick Mahomes II, and teammates are taking notice.

“We’re electric,” second-year wideout Rashee Rice voiced with a smile on August 6, regarding the new-look WR corps.

He added later that he and his fellow pass-catchers are “just looking forward to putting on a show.” And that they’re “ready to go out there [on the field] and have fun with each other.”

Rice also told reporters that he’s been trying to help rookie first rounder Xavier Worthy as he adjusts to the NFL level and head coach Andy Reid’s system. “Whatever I learned last year, he needs to learn right now so that we can continue to grow together,” Rice said.

Lastly, the former second-round talent agreed that he’s seen more open space with Worthy and Hollywood Brown stretching the field.

“100 percent,” he replied. “Those guys are taking the top off for me every time whether it’s me running an under route or I have to take the top off for them. I know that they’re doing that for me, so it’s so much fun to do it for them.”

Chiefs’ 2024 Offense Projects to Be Most Explosive Since Tyreek Hill Trade

The Chiefs have done nothing but win Super Bowls since trading superstar Tyreek Hill, so it’s easy to overlook that the offense has taken a step back over the past couple of seasons.

Kansas City has become much more well-rounded in recent years — rising to the occasion on the defensive side. That, plus elite coaching and Mahomes’ excellence has created a winning formula that has prevailed in back-to-back seasons.

Heading into 2024, the scary realization is that this Chiefs offense could be all the way back.

Yes, Travis Kelce is getting older. But the influx of youth at wide receiver, running back and tight end could potentially yield a unit that is more explosive than ever.

“The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t like last year’s team,” Fox Sports reporter Henry McKenna observed on August 5. “Patrick Mahomes is intent upon finding that third level: the deep ball that made him famous. At training camp this year, the Chiefs have been airing out the ball so aggressively, it’s like they’ve found a fourth level — almost Hail Mary territory.”

Similarly, on July 27, Sports Illustrated writer Mark Van Sickle noted that “this may be the most elite offense pieced together with Mahomes at quarterback, and that should be frightening for the rest of the NFL.”

“Not only will Worthy give Mahomes the ability to stretch the field, but the Chiefs added Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown in free agency and he has a similar ability to make big plays downfield,” Van Sickle explained. “Having Worthy and Brown running routes over the top with Kelce and Rice operating in the middle will be a nightmare for defensive coordinators.”

It’ll be interesting to see how opposing defenses try and contain KC in 2024.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Has Been ‘There for’ Rashee Rice After Offseason Incident

Rice didn’t offer much on his legal proceedings on August 6, nor did he speculate on whether or not the league would end up suspending him.

“It’s a legal process and my team is handling it off the field for me,” the wide receiver told reporters.

Despite those somewhat scripted responses, Rice did offer two positive thoughts on the subject on Tuesday afternoon.

“[I’m] just continuing to surround myself with people that I want to be like and just continuing to surround myself with people that are going to allow me to grow,” Rice stated. Later, he highlighted Mahomes as one of those role models that he’s leaning on as he betters himself off the field.

“He’s been very important,” Rice said, regarding Mahomes. “He’s there for me whenever I need him on or off the field. He’s only a call away and he’s always going to pick up my call, so I know I got him.”