Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Breaks Silence on Multi-Car Crash, Alleged Assault

For the first time since he caused a multi-car crash in Dallas, Texas and allegedly assaulted a photographer at a Dallas nightclub, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice spoke to the media at the Pat Clarke youth football camp on June 9.

“I’ve learned so much from that. All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that,” Rice said, via Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star. “This is a step in a better direction for me.”

The multi-car crash in Dallas, which took place on March 30, resulted in eight charges against Rice: one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury, according to WFAA on April 10.

The photographer who was allegedly assaulted by Rice requested that the charges against the wideout be dropped after the victim claimed there was a “misunderstanding,” according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on May 21.

Though Rice must wait for his court cases and the NFL to determine what his punishment will be for causing the crash, the second-year wideout is trying to move forward from the incident.

“Accidents and stuff like that happen,” Rice said, per Newell. “But all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.”

Patrick Mahomes Helping Rashee Rice Learn from His Mistakes

Rice has participated in Kansas City’s offseason program despite the legal trouble. That has allowed him to be around his Chiefs teammates, who are trying to help the young playmaker amid one of the toughest periods of his football career.

One of those teammates is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who shared the piece of advice he gave to Rice during his media availability on May 22.