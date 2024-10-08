Chiefs Get ‘Best Case Scenario’ in New Rashee Rice Update: Insider

Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Rashee Rice is still expected to miss the remainder of the 2024 season, but according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, his October 8 surgery produced a “best case scenario” outlook for the future.

“Sources: Chiefs WR Rashee Rice underwent successful LCL surgery today with Dr. Cooper and will miss the remainder of the regular season,” Schultz informed on X. “A full recovery is expected.”

The NFL insider added that “there was also a repair done to Rice’s hamstring tendon, and I’m told there was no structural damage or tears to the ACL or meniscus, and no long-term concerns.”

Unfortunate Turn of Events Officially Ends Chiefs WR Rashee Rice’s 2024 Season

Rice was first sidelined when quarterback Patrick Mahomes II accidentally crashed into the wide receiver’s knee while attempting to tackle a defender following an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The injury initially occurred in Week 4, and while the Chiefs were quick to rule Rice out for Week 5 versus the New Orleans Saints, they announced plans to perform a knee scope procedure before acknowledging that the second-year playmaker would be out for the year.

Unfortunately, that procedure determined that there was indeed LCL damage that required surgery. However, as Schultz noted, the ACL and meniscus remaining intact is a small silver lining in an otherwise disappointing turn of events.

Before his injury, Rice was on pace for a monster season. Through his first 155 offensive snaps (three starts and change), the 2023 second rounder caught 24-of-29 targets for 288 receiving yards, 15 first downs and 2 touchdowns. Mahomes had a 65.5% success rate when throwing to Rice, and the wideout was catching the ball at an 82.8% rate.