Chiefs HC Andy Reid Issues Challenge to Standout Rookie

Few Kansas City Chiefs players have stood out more over the past couple of weeks than undrafted rookie running back/fullback Carson Steele.

After shining often in practices, Steele averaged 7.3 yards per carry during the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also fought his way into the end zone for his first preseason touchdown at the NFL level.

Originally an afterthought to make the Week 1 roster, Steele has climbed the depth chart quickly and is now a popular pick of most beat reporters to make the team as the new fullback/RB4 — a role initially reserved for rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit.

Head coach Andy Reid had a sort of challenge for the promising UDFA on August 12, however.

“He’s got to be a good special teams player,” the Chiefs HC told reporters candidly. “You know, if he’s going to make the team, he’s got to be a good special teams player and he’s got to be able to carry the football and stay aggressive like he’s doing right now.”

Coach Reid added that Steele had a “productive day” during the opener. He also noted that the rookie is still “learning” the fullback position “as needed.”

And that if they have to, they can always use tight end Noah Gray as a part-time fullback too.

Carson Steele Wants to Be ‘Swiss Army Knife’ for Chiefs, Feels ‘Pretty Good’ About Contributing on Special Teams

Play

Addressing the media himself after Reid, Steele seemed well aware of his coach’s message.

“Honestly, that was kind of my main goal coming into camp,” Steele responded after being asked about his development at fullback. “My main goal was to try to be like a Swiss army knife. Try to do it all, type of deal. Wherever they need to put me in is where I can get in.”

“Like they were saying, implementing the fullback in there as well, being able to block, especially catch [the ball] out of the backfield too,” he explained. “Not only just being able to run [the ball].”

Steele did admit that he’s never been asked to play fullback before, noting that his college offense didn’t really use one. Having said that, the power rusher seemed very comfortable with adapting to the role, joking that he is “more of a style of a fullback” with the way he plays the game.

In terms of making an impact on special teams, Steele appears to have taken that to heart as well.

“I feel pretty good,” he said about picking up the ST department. “I’m learning the new rules and stuff about the kickoffs, so that’s a little different to me and I haven’t played special teams in a little while — since like freshman, sophomore year of college. So, definitely was something new to me and I really got to learn from there.”

Chiefs Reporter Adds Carson Steele to 53-Man Roster Over Louis Rees-Zammit & Irv Smith Jr. in New Projection

During an updated 53-man roster projection on August 12, A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman added Steele to his prediction as many have in recent days.

“After Carson Steele’s big game in preseason Week 1, he should make the 53-man roster,” Goldman argued. “Louis Rees-Zammit is still a work in progress, but he flashed some ability on special teams. I still think that he’s a longshot to make the 53-man roster, but I think Dave Toub could save him at the buzzer if he stands out there.”

With Steele in, Rees-Zammit and tight end Irv Smith Jr. were the notable cuts — as well as running backs Keaontay Ingram and Emani Bailey.

“I just haven’t seen enough from Irv Smith Jr. to warrant a 53-man roster spot,” the KC media member stated. “I wouldn’t be shocked if the Chiefs flip him during 53-man roster cuts and address a weaker position. Keeping Carson Steele means that Noah Gray can really home in on being a great tight end without all the extra fullback/wingback responsibilities.”

Another option — let’s say the Chiefs want to keep Smith as the fourth tight end — would be to part ways with veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. With Deneric Prince and Steele seemingly surpassing “CEH” on the depth chart this summer, Kansas City could elect to go young at the position.

Edwards-Helaire has been vocal about his struggles with PTSD this offseason, so cutting him might be viewed as somewhat cold-hearted. Of course, we see NFL franchises make difficult decisions like this every year, and CEH has missed several practices during camp.