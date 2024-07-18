Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy Explains How Spring Injury ‘Really Helped’ Him

When you join a franchise that’s won three Super Bowls in five years, it’s easy to have a glass half full mentality — and that’s the way Kansas City Chiefs first rounder Xavier Worthy is viewing his hamstring injury this spring.

“[During] my time off and even when I was off during OTAs, I took the time to really learn and [get] in tune [with] the playbook,” Worthy told reporters on July 17. “Asked the questions I needed to ask, stayed by the offensive coordinator, Coach [Matt] Nagy, and I feel like that really helped me.”

The speedy wide receiver also confirmed that his hamstring is “getting better,” but not 100% just yet.

“It very important to me [to show what I can do]. Me in college, I never missed a game, never had no injuries really,” Worthy stated later. “So, having that happen is kind of frustrating but I got a chance to learn and get better in a different way — learning the playbook — so, it was good in both ways for me.”

Xavier Worthy Makes ‘Play of the Day’ at Chiefs Rookie Training Camp

It didn’t take long for Worthy to captivate on the field despite being “eased in.” On day one of rookie practices on July 17, Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney relayed that “Worthy had the play of the day on a 50-50 ball from QB Ian Book.”

Not only that, but the rookie made the catch with veteran cornerback Nazeeh Johnson in coverage for a long gainer “deep down the sideline.” An impressive start for Worthy.

Sweeney also noted that the dynamic first-round talent caught a “bad, low pass in the flat” from Patrick Mahomes II during 7-on-7 work. “Bad ball, good catch!” The superstar quarterback voiced after the play, per Sweeney.

After getting a decent grasp of the playbook this spring, Worthy’s immediate goal should be to develop some chemistry with Mahomes. He’s behind in that regard, but fortunately, the wideout has a reputation for doing things quickly.

Xavier Worthy Confirms Chiefs Are Teaching Him ‘Every’ WR Role in Andy Reid’s Offense

During the same July 17 press conference, Worthy confirmed that the Chiefs are teaching him “every” role in Andy Reid’s offense. This is typical of KC, as it’s no secret that they love to employ versatile receivers.

“As I go, I learn the formations first, key spots lining up. Then I go learn the plays, learn the systems. Then I learn everything else after that,” Worthy detailed, regarding his study habits.

“I started with the Zebra, our Zebra position, then [from] Z to X,” the draft pick went on. “So, I learned everything in the playbook.” After a follow-up question, he added that he usually does this process on his own.

It’ll be interesting and exciting to see how explosive this offense can become with Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce all on the field at the same time. Of course, there’s no immediate guarantee those four will play together in Week 1 — as Rice awaits a potential suspension from the league.

Still, it’s a fun future to think about if you’re a Chiefs fan considering the same team just won back-to-back championships with a far inferior core of pass-catchers that never quite clicked with Patrick Mahomes.