Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Sets Expectation for New WR: ‘There’s No Easing’

Up until the 2023 season, the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t known for drafting and making rookie receivers a large part of their offense. But now that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to help stump that trend via 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice, Mahomes is doubling down on another rookie receiver pulling through for the offense:

Xavier Worthy.

Worthy was a first-round pick in April and missed most of Kansas City’s organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp due to a hamstring injury. Now ready to take to the practice field for the first time since rookie minicamp, Worthy needs to hit the ground running, according to Mahomes on the first day of training camp.

“There’s no easing… he’s gotta be ready to go,” Mahomes said during his press conference on July 16 of Worthy’s involvement in the offense as a rookie. “We’ve got a lot of competition on this offense. Brett Veach and Coach Reid did a great job of bringing a lot of competition in, and Xavier — he got a lot of mental work in these last few weeks that he had during OTAs and minicamp, but it’s time to go now. I mean, you all saw with Rashee last year… we’re gonna push you to the limit and prepare yourself to be ready to go for the season, and that’s not just [Xavier], that’s everybody — everybody has to have that mentality when they come into camp.”

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Mahomes’s expectation for Worthy.

“Love this energy from QB1, no hand holding, it’s put up or shut up,” one user wrote.

“Sounds great! Stay healthy, peak late, win it all. Let’s go!” another user wrote.

Andy Reid Gives Injury Update on Xavier Worthy

Speaking to the media right after Mahomes, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid started his presser with some injury updates and said Worthy will be a full go at the start of training camp.

“He’s doing well,” Reid said of Kansas City’s 2024 first-rounder.

It’s crucial that Worthy remains healthy and can take every snap possible during training camp and the preseason. If he’s going to be utilized during his rookie season, he will need to soak up as much as he can over the next six weeks.

Chiefs Should Expect Nothing Less From Xavier Worthy

Being a first-round pick on a team seeking a three-peat means Worthy has to make an immediate impact for the Chiefs. That’s why Worthy said during rookie minicamp he’s willing to do whatever to get on the field.

“The expectation of me was to come in willing to work,” Worthy said on May 4. “Whatever they need me to do – whatever I have to do – I’m going to do it to get on the field. For me, always to play and be the best me, that’s my expectation.”

Rookies and quarterbacks reported to Chiefs camp in St. Joseph, Missouri on July 16. The remaining veterans report to camp on July 21.

Kansas City’s first preseason game is against the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Saturday, August 10 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time.