Raiders Urged to Reunite With Former Sack Leader & Sign Ex-Chiefs CB

The Las Vegas Raiders are nearing their first preseason game, which gives the coaching staff and front office the best look at the roster thus far. The team doesn’t have any joint practices with rival teams this year so the preseason has added importance.

This could be an important preseason for defensive end Tyree Wilson. If he can’t show improvement and that he can make an impact, the Raiders may want to consider adding more depth to the defensive line. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the team needs to sign free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

“And depth along the edge is still a question mark for the Raiders,” Knox wrote in an August 5 column. “Crosby and Koonce were both terrific last season, but they were the only Raiders to top five sacks in 2023. Bringing back Yannick Ngakoue would give Las Vegas a reliable third edge option.

“Ngakoue is coming off his worst season as a pro, due in large part to a broken ankle that ended his campaign. Before 2023, however, Ngakoue recorded at least eight sacks in every pro campaign—he had 10 with the Raiders in 2021—and he’s eager to return to form.”

Ngakoue led the Raiders with 10.0 sacks in 2021 before getting traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Last season was the first time he had fewer than 8.0 sacks in a season but as Knox noted, he was hurt. If he’s healthy, he’d be very valuable as a rotational pass rusher.

Las Vegas Raiders Also Pushed to Sign Rashad Fenton

The Raiders are strong at defensive end with Malcolm Koonce and Maxx Crosby the starters so the team would only need depth if Wilson isn’t playing well. Cornerback is a much more obvious need for the team.

Jack Jones came on strong for the Raiders last season but he has an injury history. Jakorian Bennett appears to be the favorite to be the other starter but he also started last year as a starter before getting benched.

Knox mentioned veteran cornerback Rashad Fenton as a player they should target.

“If Las Vegas would prefer a more budget-friendly cornerback, it should consider former division rival Rashad Fenton,” Knox wrote.

“Fenton, a 2016 sixth-round pick, was surprisingly efficient early in his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He wasn’t a full-time starter, but he allowed an opposing passer rating below 93.0 in each of his first three campaigns. In his last full season with Kansas City, he allowed an opposing passer rating of only 84.0.”

Fenton would be good insurance if Bennett struggles to start the season. He’s not a player who needs to start so he’d be a logical addition.

Las Vegas Raiders May Also Want to Add WR

The Raiders don’t only need defensive help. With the surprise retirement of wide receiver Michael Gallup, the team is now very thin at wide receiver. Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are a good starting duo but the depth behind them is lacking.

The Raiders could consider bringing back a familiar face like Hunter Renfrow. They could also go after a big name who is past his prime like Michael Thomas or Julio Jones. Regardless, the team should consider adding a veteran wide receiver.