Former Rams Teammate Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Offseason Decision

The Los Angeles Rams have until early March before they need to know exactly where things stand with Matthew Stafford.

Stafford has said that he will take some time – an act supported and emulated by general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay – before making his decision. Former teammate and Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was asked if he had any insight.

Whitworth delivered, though not as expected.

“Yes, I know exactly what Stafford offseason decision is,” Whitworth posted on X on January 25. “So here’s the deal…

“He starts every offseason hitting nice high fades w/driver. (Honestly a little too high at first). Long to mid irons are strong. Very impressive for long lay off. Oozes confidence with ball striking. The decisions really start with those wedges.”

Will Blackmon, a former Super Bowl champion like Whitworth, noted the former tackle “forgot to mention wine.”

Fans in the comments enjoyed Whitworth’s reply. But they did not gain any clarity on Stafford.

Matthew Stafford Knows Rams Need Answer

McVay said that the Rams would prefer to have an answer as soon as possible. The financial aspect extends beyond just Stafford’s roster bonus. A QB search could consume valuable resources that would otherwise go toward addressing other issues on the roster.

Snead left the door open for a possible trade of the two-time Pro Bowl QB.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly, noted that they are aware the Rams need an answer before too long with so much riding on her husband’s answer.

“Eventually this is going to happen, no matter what,” Kelly Stafford said on “Timeout” on January 22. “If it’s not this year, it could be the next year. And I think he had a great season. If he wants to go out on that cuz that’s a f****** proud way to go out, when you take your team from 1-4 to where they were. That is something to be extremely proud of.

“We are going to take time, and he’s going to figure it out. But he’s going to have to figure it out somewhat soon because the Rams need to know and things like that. So we wilI, I guess, stay tuned.”

Kelly Stafford also relayed that Matthew Stafford believed he was “gonna f****** win this thing” on the final drive.

“F****** defensive tackle [Jalen Carter] made a play,” Stafford’s wife lamented.

Matthew Stafford Hinted at Return for 2025 Season

Kelly Stafford’s anecdote aligns with the QB’s comments following the game. Stafford was unwilling to commit either way following the game.

He did say that he was playing well and believed he still had some high-level play left in him.

“I love competing, I love being in those moments, I’m sure as hell not afraid of them,” Stafford told reporters on January 19. “[I] competed my a** off, and it didn’t go the way I wanted to today. Next time I’m out there, we’ll line it up, let’s do it again.”

Stafford has a $4 million bonus due on the third day of the new league year (March 15) and is under contract through 2026 on a four-year, $160 million contract.