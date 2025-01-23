Rams HC Sean McVay Sends Clear Message to Matthew Stafford Before Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford have had a fruitful union over the past four seasons.

How much longer it will last remains a source of intrigue.

Not only are there the obvious roster-building implications that losing Stafford, a two-time Pro Bowler, would have on the Rams. But Rams head coach Sean McVay knows they would also face a much different financial outlook during the 2025 offseason.

“We don’t want to have that go on again. That’s not something – I don’t think that’s good for anybody,” McVay told reporters on January 23, referring to previous offseasons of uncertainty. “Sooner than later, being able to get that clarity, understanding, clear, open, and honest communication. I think there’s a lot of love coming from our part. I think there’s a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well.

“A lot sooner than later … is an ideal scenario. And I think the appropriate thing is, let’s let the emotions settle. Matthew and I have obviously talked. He knows how important he is to me and to our football team. I thought it was a great dialogue.”

McVay supported Stafford after the Rams’ NFC Wild Card Playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“He led us. He put us in a position to be able to win that football game, and that’s who he is. And I’m not at all surprised, and we all had the expectation, with him leading the way, that we were going to win that game. And he did everything, and he did his part to put us in a position to be able to do that,” McVay told reporters on January 19.

“I’m not really interested in talking about anything as it relates to next year right now. I’m just appreciative of this team.”

In his most recent comments, though, McVay put a preferred “timeline” for Stafford’s decision.

Sean McVay Puts ‘Appropriate Timeline’ on Matthew Stafford’s Decision

Stafford’s four-year, $160 million contract was reworked to allow for this evaluation period. But there is a $4 million roster bonus due in March, which adds urgency to a decision for McVay and the Rams.

“I think the appropriate timeline for us is, we’ll get a chance at the end of next week to really sit down. That’ll be one of the first topics, kind of, on your to-do list to be able to talk about,” McVay said. “Hopefully, that’ll give us the ability to kind of move towards clarity in regards to how that affects his status and what we’re doing with what we know is an incredibly important position for our football team moving forward.”

Stafford told reporters that he plans to take some time to make his decision.

Over The Cap projects the Rams to have $46.6 million in cap space this offseason.

Stafford will count $49.6 million against the cap in 2025 and $53.6 million in 2026 if returns for both campaigns.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Wife Makes Revelation

Part of Stafford’s decision-making will likely involve his health. He has missed time throughout his career, including the final eight games of the 2022 season with a concussion and spinal cord contusion.

According to Stafford’s wife, Kelly, the QB played with cracked ribs during the NFC Wild Divisional Playoff against the Eagles.

“We all know how tough Matthew is, and people don’t realize just how tough he is because he doesn’t really tell anyone what’s going on. He got hit in San Fran. Looked over – I remember watching it – looked over to the sideline, said something, and that night came home and was like, ‘Oh yeah, I think I cracked my ribs.’ And I was like, ‘What do you – what?’” Kelly Stafford said on “Timeout” on January 22. “He did. He cracked four ribs but just didn’t really let anyone in to know really much about it. Continued his everyday process like nothing was wrong. Would come home and be miserable.

“He just didn’t let anyone in, which is fine. But this is the man he is. He is gonna be the guy that really, if he’s gonna play, he’s gonna play. And if he’s gonna lead a team, he’s going to make sure he’s out there regardless. Now, the head is a different story, as we all know. Do not mess with that. Matthew and I have a very strict agreement on that. But yeah, body parts? If he can go, he’s gonna go.”

Stafford was not sacked against the 49ers in Week 15. But the 49ers were credited with 5 hits in a road victory.

Stafford’s wife also turned heads with her post after the game, suggesting the QB could retire.

“Aren’t enough words to express how proud I am. I joke about us being old and tired but, honestly, I could never get tired of watching you out there or watching our girls cheer for their daddy,” Kelly Stafford posted on Instagram on January 20. “I’m wondering if this is the end or not… guess we will find out.”