The 10 Best Miami Dolphins Players of All Time, Ranked

Few teams in NFL history have ascended the way the Miami Dolphins did.

Founded in 1966, the Dolphins won their first Super Bowl just six seasons later, capping off what remains a storied season for multiple reasons. The 1972 Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to go undefeated throughout the regular and postseasons (17-0), which culminated in winning the 1973 Super Bowl — just a year after losing the game to the Dallas Cowboys.

Miami followed up its first Super Bowl win with a second in 1974. They weren’t perfect that season, but they became the second team other than the Green Bay Packers to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles. The Dolphins have a total of 18 former players, coaches and executives in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, many of whom we included in this list.

It was a tough task trying to choose which players should be in the team’s all-time top 10, but ultimately, we rolled with the players who made the biggest impact during their tenure in Miami, also factoring in postseason performance. Let’s take a look at who we chose.

*Note: All titles, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Dolphins only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Jake Scott, Safety

Years as a Dolphin : 1970-1975

: 1970-1975 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl Champion (1972, 1973) Super Bowl MVP (1972) 2-time first-team All-Pro (1973, 1974) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1072, 1975) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1971–1975)

: Career regular season stats : 84 starts 35 INTs 7 fumble recoveries 1,330 punt return yards 1 return TD

: Career postseason season stats: 11 games 4 INTs 3 fumble recoveries

Iconic performance: His MVP performance in Super Bowl 7, in which he snagged two interceptions in Miami’s 14-7 win over Washington.

Jake Scott’s defensive excellence was a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ dynasty during their two championship seasons. Known for his reliability and durability, Scott never missed a game in his six years with the Dolphins. He also displayed great versatility, playing free safety and serving as a punt returner, excelling at both. He still remains atop Miami’s all-time interception leaders list. His defensive efforts were also a huge part of the Dolphins’ famous undefeated season in 1972, including the Super Bowl, where he was named MVP.

9. Jim Langer, OL

Years as a Dolphin : 1970-1979

: 1970-1979 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl Champion (1972, 1973) 3-time first-team All-Pro (1974-75, 1977) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1976, 1978) 6-time Pro Bowl selection (1973–1978) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1987)

: Career regular season stats : 129 games (109 starts) 2 fumble recoveries

: Career postseason season stats: 11 games (8 starts)

Iconic performance: Perhaps this is a cheat, but the entire 1972 season was unreal. Largely due to Langer’s blocking, the Dolphins became the first team in NFL history to have two 1,000-yard running backs (Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris).

Jim Langer, who had one of the best careers any undrafted player has ever had, became the Dolphins’ starting center in 1972. That year, he was an integral part of the offensive line that led the Dolphins to their historic perfect season (17-0), complete with a Super Bowl win. Langer was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1970s, further solidifying his status as one of the best centers of his time.

8. Nick Buoniconti, LB

Years as a Dolphin : 1969-1974, 1976

: 1969-1974, 1976 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl Champion (1972, 1973) First-team All-Pro (1969), Second-team All-Pro (1972) 3-time Pro Bowl selection (1969, 1972-73) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2001)

: Career regular season stats : 92 games (85 starts) 8 INTs 4 fumble recoveries 6.0 sacks 1 defensive TD

: Career postseason season stats: 11 starts 13 tackles 2 INTs 1 fumble recovery

Iconic performance: Christmas Day, 1971, in Kansas City. Buoniconti helped the Dolphins secure a 27-24 victory when he blocked the Chiefs‘ game-winning field goal attempt in overtime.

Nick Buoniconti was the Dolphins’ defensive captain their during their legendary undefeated 1972 campaign. We think that alone qualifies him for the list. Known for his intelligence and toughness, Buoniconti was the cerebral center of a Dolphins defense that was integral to the team’s success in the 1970s. Named one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history by NFL.com, Buoniconti excelled in coverage while also managing to be a menace against the run. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

7. Mark Clayton, WR

Years as a Dolphin : 1983-1992

: 1983-1992 Awards : Second-team All-Pro (1984) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1984–1986, 1988, 1991)

: Career regular season stats : 142 games (127 starts) 550 receptions 8,643 yards 81 TDs 485 punt return yards 1 punt return TD

: Career postseason season stats: 10 games (9 starts) 31 receptions 498 yards 3 TDs

Iconic performance: Week 16 of the 1984 season vs. the Dallas Cowboys, Clayton hauled in four passes — three of which were touchdowns — for 150 yards in Miami’s win.

Known for his ability to stretch the field with his speed and Grade A route running, Mark Clayton often capitalized on quarterback Dan Marino’s deep-ball accuracy, which was fully on display in 1984, Clayton’s breakout year. He hauled in 73 passes for 1,389 yards and 18 touchdowns that year, helping Marino set the then-NFL record for passing yards and TDs in one season. Clayton remains criminally underrated — those 18 TDs set a single-season touchdown reception record at the time, underscoring his dominance.

6. Zach Thomas, LB

Years as a Dolphin : 1996-2007

: 1996-2007 Awards : 5-time first-team All-Pro (1998-99, 2002-2003, 2006) 2-time second-team All-Pro (2001, 2005) 7-time Pro Bowl selection Pro Football Hall of Fame (2023)

: Career regular season stats : 168 starts 1,640 tackles 70 tackles-for-loss 5 QB hits 19.5 sacks 16 forced fumbles 7 fumble recoveries 17 INTs 4 defensive TDs

: Career postseason season stats: 8 starts 85 tackles 3 tackles-for-loss 1.0 sack 1 fumble recovery

Iconic performance: Week 1 of the 2001 regular season vs. the Tennessee Titans, Thomas intercepted a pass and returned it for a score in Miami’s 31-23 win.

Like Buoniconti before him, Zach Thomas was the heart of the Dolphins’ defense throughout his tenure. He was renowned for his tackling ability, leading the team in tackles for 10 seasons. Thomas was instrumental in making the Dolphins’ defense one of the league’s best in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and had he played in today’s NFL, his numbers would be ridiculous. One example? Quarterback hits were only kept as stats for three years of Thomas’ time with the Dolphins (he had five over his career).

5. Larry Little, OL

Years as a Dolphin : 1969-1980

: 1969-1980 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl Champion (1972, 1973) 5-time first-team All-Pro (1971-1975) 2-time second-team All-Pro (1977, 1978) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1970, 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1975

: Career regular season stats : 159 games (152 starts) 5 fumble recoveries

: Career postseason season stats: 12 starts 1 fumble recovery

Iconic performance: December 3, 1972 vs. the New England Patriots, the Dolphins rushed for 305 yards and two scores behind Little and the offensive line in Miami’s 37-21 win.

Along with Langer, Larry Little helped anchor the offensive line that supported the Dolphins’ powerful running game led by team legends Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris. Little was known for his physical dominance, athleticism, and ability to pull quickly as a guard to lead block for both backs. His rare combination of strength and agility made him a standout player in the Dolphins’ run-heavy offense, and he remains one of the best offensive lineman of the 1970s.

4. Jason Taylor, DE

Years as a Dolphin : 1997-2007, 2009, 2011

: 1997-2007, 2009, 2011 Awards : NFL Defensive Player of the Year (2006) 3-time first-team All-Pro (2000, 2002, 2006), Second-team All-Pro (2001) 6-time Pro Bowl selection (2000, 2002, 2004-2007) Walter Payton Man of the Year (2007) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2017)

: Career regular season stats : 204 games (186 starts) 723 tackles 137 tackles-for-loss 56 QB hits 131.0 sacks 43 forced fumbles 27 fumble recoveries 8 INTs 9 defensive scores

: Career postseason season stats: 6 starts 27 tackles 7 tackles-for-loss

Iconic performance: November 1, 2009 against the New York Jets, Taylor returned a fumble 48 yards for a score, setting a new NFL record for fumbles returned for touchdowns (6). The Dolphins won, 30-25.

As of the conclusion of the 2023 season, Taylor was ranked 7th on the NFL’s all-time sack list. He also holds the NFL record for most fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns by a defensive lineman (6) and is tied for the most total defensive touchdowns by a defensive lineman (9), including 3 interception returns. Taylor was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, in his first year of eligibility, an honor that cements his legacy as one of the best defensive players of all time.

3. Bob Griese, QB

Years as a Dolphin : 1967-1980

: 1967-1980 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl champion (1972, 1973) 2-time first-team All-Pro (1971, 1977) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (1967-68, 1970-71, 1973-74, 1977-78) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1990)

: Career regular season stats : 161 games (151 starts) 92-56-3 record 56.2 completion percentage 25,092 yards 192 passing TDs 172 INTs 994 rushing yards 7 rushing TDs

: Career postseason season stats: 11 starts (6-5 record) 53.8 completion percentage 1,467 yards 10 passing TDs 12 INTs

Iconic performance: November 24, 1977 vs. the Cardinals, Griese tossed a career-high 6 TDs in Miami’s 55-14 victory.

Over his 14-year career, Bob Griese led Miami to three AFC championships (1971, 1972, 1973) and two Super Bowl victories (1972, 1973). He was known for his leadership, consistency, and ability to manage the game, even if his passing numbers weren’t as gaudy as other quarterbacks. Griese was the first Dolphins player to have his number retired and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990. He remains one of the more beloved players in franchise history.

2. Larry Csonka, RB

Years as a Dolphin : 1968-1974, 1979

: 1968-1974, 1979 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl Champion (1972, 1973) Super Bowl MVP 2-time first-team All-Pro (1971, 1973) Second-team All-Pro (1972) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1970-1974) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1987)

: Career regular season stats : 106 games (104 starts) 1,506 carries 6,737 rushing yards 53 rushing TDs 688 receiving yards 4 receiving TDs

: Career postseason season stats: 12 games 225 carries 891 rushing yards 9 TDs 1 receiving TD

Iconic performance: In the 1974 Super Bowl, Csonka had 33 carries for 145 yards and 2 TDs in Miami’s 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Larry Csonka was known for his powerful running style and ability to gain tough yards, earning him a reputation as one of the toughest runners in NFL history. Csonka still ranks among the team’s all-time leaders in several categories, including most rushing yards (he’s No. 1) and most rushing touchdowns (also first). His impact on the game and his contributions to the Dolphins’ success in the early 1970s are still significant, and he remains one of the more physical runners in NFL history.

1. Dan Marino, QB

Years as a Dolphin : 1983-1999

: 1983-1999 Awards : NFL Most Valuable Player (1984) 3-time first-team All-Pro (1984-1986) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1983, 1984, 1995) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (1983-1987, 1991-1992, 1994-1995) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2005)

: Career regular season stats : 242 games (240 starts) 147-93-0 record 59.4 completion percentage 61,361 passing yards 420 passing TDs 252 INTs 87 rushing yards 9 rushing scores

: Career postseason season stats: 18 games (8-10 record) 56.0 completion percentage 4,510 passing yards 32 passing TDs 24 INTs 1 rushing TD

Iconic performance: December 2, 1985, on Monday Night Football, Marino cemented his legend when he became the only quarterback to beat the famed 1985 Chicago Bears defense.

Easily the best quarterback and overall player in Dolphins history, when he retired, Marino did so as the franchise’s all-time leader in completions, yards and touchdown passes. He set a record with 759 consecutive pass attempts without a sack, and in 1984, Marino had a groundbreaking season when he passed for 5,084 yards and 48 touchdown passes, both records (at the time) that redefined quarterback play. His career is characterized by his remarkable ability to pass the football, his quick release, and his innovative playing style, which has influenced many quarterbacks who followed him.

How’d we do, Fins fans? Check out our bonus 11th pick in the comments and let us know what YOU think!