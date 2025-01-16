Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Potentially Drops Possible Landing Spot in 1-Line Message

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have attempted to convey the notion that their relationship isn’t as dire as the receiver suggested during his Week 18 postgame interview with reporters. But Hill isn’t exactly throwing cold water on any potential trade rumors either.

If anything, Hill threw gasoline on those rumors with a tweet on January 16. Hill appeared to suggest on X (formerly Twitter) that he could play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

“3 hour drive to Tampa about to be a breeze,” tweeted Hill.

Social media is a game to Hill, who often tweets cryptic messages for attention. So, there could be a whole lot of nothing to Hill’s latest post.

But it’s likely to garner attention from NFL pundits already wondering if the 5-time All-Pro will return to the Dolphins in 2025.

Tyreek Hill Says ‘I’m Out’ After Missing Playoffs With Dolphins in 2024

Hill initially declined to meet with reporters after the season finale loss to the New York Jets. If the intent was to avoid any unnecessary drama, that was the right choice.

But Hill did eventually speak to reporters after that game and didn’t hold back his frustrations from the season. He concluded the interview by walking out but not before expressing the possibility of playing elsewhere in 2025.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.”

Hill was particularly frustrated with the fact that the 2024 season was the first time his team didn’t earn a postseason berth. The Dolphins missed the playoffs despite entering 2024 with high expectations.

But quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games. Hill also dealt with a wrist injury and posted one of the worst statistical seasons of his career.

Hill has not formally requested to be traded. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, characterized Hill’s Week 18 postgame outburst as “passionate.”

But with tweets like the one on January 16, pundits could argue the receiver is taking a passive-aggressive approach to forcing his way out of Miami.

Could Hill Join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

For his family, Hill might prefer to continue his career in Florida. Interestingly, the Buccaneers could have a starting spot available for him.

Veteran receiver Chris Godwin, who missed the final 10 games and the playoffs because of an ankle injury, is an unrestricted free agent. Theoretically, Tampa Bay could allow Godwin to depart, then turn around and acquire Hill.

In the Buccaneers offense, Hill could star opposite Mike Evans, who again reached 1,000 receiving yards during 2024.

It’s an intriguing possibility but not an exact fit. Godwin played 61.9% of his 2024 snaps in the slot during seven games. He played at least that percentage of slot snaps in Tampa Bay’s offense in five of the last six seasons.

In his nine-year career, Hill has never played that percentage of snaps in the slot. The most Hill has ever played in the slot was 58.6% of his offensive snaps during the 2020 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay could adjust its offense to having both of its top two receivers lined up outside. But that’s not what they’ve done in recent years. A better direct replacement for Godwin would be a wideout that is a more natural slot receiver than Hill.

Still, that will hardly stop speculation that Hill could move to the Buccaneers or somewhere else. If Hill’s latest cryptic tweet indicates anything, he enjoys the speculation about his future.