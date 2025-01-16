Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Dolphins Ship WR Tyreek Hill to AFC Foe

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have tried to downplay the All-Pro’s post-Week 18 comments where Hill said he was open to playing for a new team in 2025. But that hasn’t stopped trade rumors from swirling around the receiver.

On January 13, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton proposed the Dolphins send Hill to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2025 second-round pick.

“If the Dolphins prefer to move on from Hill rather than keep him with the chance that he eventually requests a trade, they could demand a second-round pick for him. If healthy, Hill is still one of the league’s best receivers,” wrote Moton.

“In recent years, the Baltimore Ravens have been aggressive on the trade market. If the Ravens fall short of a Super Bowl appearance, they could be a strong suitor for a receiver on the trade market.” Hill posted 81 catches for 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns during the 2024 season. Tyreek Hill Subject of Trade Rumors After Media Tirade The 2024 season didn’t go as hoped for Hill or the Dolphins. In 2023, Hill led the NFL in receiving and helped Miami secure a second straight playoff berth. But this past season, Hill averaged just 11.8 yards per reception. That was his the worst average in three years with the Dolphins and second-lowest average since his 2016 rookie season. The Dolphins also missed the playoffs. Hill played throughout 2024 with a torn wrist ligament. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also missed six games. In Week 18, Hill had two catches for 20 yards, as the Dolphins lost to eliminate themselves from playoff contention. After the game, Hill’s frustration boiled over during his Week 18 postgame media session.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.”

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, has characterized the outburst as passion. But he didn’t necessarily kill any potential trade rumors.