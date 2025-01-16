Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sees Dolphins Ship WR Tyreek Hill to AFC Foe

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Tyreek Hill have tried to downplay the All-Pro’s post-Week 18 comments where Hill said he was open to playing for a new team in 2025. But that hasn’t stopped trade rumors from swirling around the receiver.
On January 13, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton proposed the Dolphins send Hill to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2025 second-round pick.
“If the Dolphins prefer to move on from Hill rather than keep him with the chance that he eventually requests a trade, they could demand a second-round pick for him. If healthy, Hill is still one of the league’s best receivers,” wrote Moton.
“In recent years, the Baltimore Ravens have been aggressive on the trade market. If the Ravens fall short of a Super Bowl appearance, they could be a strong suitor for a receiver on the trade market.”
Hill posted 81 catches for 959 receiving yards and six touchdowns during the 2024 season.
Tyreek Hill Subject of Trade Rumors After Media Tirade
The 2024 season didn’t go as hoped for Hill or the Dolphins. In 2023, Hill led the NFL in receiving and helped Miami secure a second straight playoff berth.
But this past season, Hill averaged just 11.8 yards per reception. That was his the worst average in three years with the Dolphins and second-lowest average since his 2016 rookie season.
The Dolphins also missed the playoffs.
Hill played throughout 2024 with a torn wrist ligament. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also missed six games.
In Week 18, Hill had two catches for 20 yards, as the Dolphins lost to eliminate themselves from playoff contention. After the game, Hill’s frustration boiled over during his Week 18 postgame media session.
“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.”
Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, has characterized the outburst as passion. But he didn’t necessarily kill any potential trade rumors.
“Tyreek is very passionate,” said Rosenhaus. “Anyone I’ve ever represented that was great was passionate, they cared. What you see with Tyreek is very genuine. He wants to win. It’s not good enough for him not to make the playoffs. He’s very passionate.”
The Dolphins haven’t publicly given any indication that they will shop Hill this offseason. But with his outburst, pundits have begun suggesting landing spots for the 5-time All-Pro wideout.
On January 7, Bleacher Report’s Mitch Milani proposed the Dolphins trade Hill to the Dallas Cowboys.
Why the Dolphins Could Move on From Hill
NFL teams often regret trading receivers as talented as Hill. But there are reasons to move on from the wideout other his outburst.
Hill will turn 31 in March. So while he’s a bounce back candidate for 2025 because he played last season with an injury, it’s also possible that 2024 was the beginning of Hill’s decline.
The 5-time All-Pro is a terrific route runner and has tremendous hands. But he relies heavily on his speed. That’s an attribute that athletes typically begin to lose early in their thirties.
Miami’s offense has also changed over Hill’s three seasons with the team. In 2022, which was Hill’s first Dolphins season, Tagovailoa led the NFL with a 9.5 air yards per pass average. In 2024, Tagovailoa finished last among 39 qualified quarterback with a 5.7 air yards per pass attempt average.
That’s another potential reason why Hill struggled to record as many big plays as he has in the past. Miami adapted to a quick passing attack in 2024, which wasn’t as conducive to Hill’s skillset.
If the Dolphins continue that offensive philosophy, they would be better off with a quicker receiver than one that likes to burn cornerbacks down the field as Hill does.
For those reasons, it’s not completely unrealistic to suggest Hill playing for another team in 2025.
