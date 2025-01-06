Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Makes Shocking Remark in ‘Wild’ Postgame Outburst: ‘I’m Out’

When asked to describe his 2024 season, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill used the word “great” in front of reporters after the team failed to earn a playoff berth or finish with a winning record on January 5. But as he continued his interview, Hill’s frustration became very clear.

That frustration boiled over to the point that at the end of the interview, the 5-time All-Pro expressed a desire to leave the Dolphins this offseason.

“I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro,” Hill told reporters, via The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.

“I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for B/R Gridiron described the Hill interview as “wild.”

When flat-out asked whether he wants to leave the Dolphins, Hill declined to answer and walked out of the interview.

Hill didn’t clarify why he’s considering changing teams this offseason. But before exiting the interview, Hill noted that this was the first season his team didn’t make the postseason.

The Dolphins had to win and needed the Denver Broncos to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 18 to make the playoffs. Neither of those things happened.

Miami fell to the New York Jets 32-20 to finish the 2024 campaign with an 8-9 record.

Tyreek Hill Says He Wants Out of Miami Dolphins Organization

It’s rare for players to do what Hill did after Week 18. Sometimes, players will insinuate that their future is unclear, which will cause rumors to spread on social media.

But Hill’s exact words can’t be construed any other way than he wants to leave the Dolphins.

Assuming Hill wasn’t just overly frustrated right after a disappointing season, the next question becomes whether the Dolphins will comply with Hill’s wish. Miami has the All-Pro receiver under contract for the next two seasons.

According to Spotrac, Hill is set to have a $28.7 million cap hit next season.

Hill battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, including in Week 18. He finished with under 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019.

Last season, Hill led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.