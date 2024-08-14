Vikings Get Heartbreaking Injury News on Rookie QB J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings hoped to turn the page at QB from an injured Kirk Cousins last season to a healthy J.J. McCarthy at some point in 2024, but that is not to be.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Wednesday, August 14, that the No. 10 overall pick will miss the entirety of the regular season after suffering a knee in jury in the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders just four days prior.

“#Vikings rookie QB J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire season after having his torn meniscus repaired today by Dr. Chris Larson at Twin Cities Orthopedics, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” Pelissero posted to X. “Disappointing end to Year 1, but repair gives McCarthy the best chance at a long career.”

Minnesota signed veteran Sam Darnold to a one-year deal worth $10 million over the offseason, presumably with the intent to start him in Week 1 and for however long it took McCarthy to reach game-ready status at the NFL level. Darnold is now the Vikings’ clear QB1 heading into the regular season.

Vikings Have Reason to Be Excited About Sam Darnold at QB

The glass-half-full perspective for the Vikings is that Darnold — the man who was likely to serve as the starter for the first several weeks of the season, if not longer, anyway — remains healthy and has shown chemistry with wide receiver Justin Jefferson during offseason work.

“Sam Darnold just hit Justin Jefferson in stride on a post for a 50ish-yard TD in team drills,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN reported via X on July 24. “Jefferson was PUMPED. It is the kind of throw you don’t see every QB make.”

The New York Jets selected Darnold with the No. 3 pick in 2018, and he has some physical gifts that no coach can teach. He struggled early in his career after playing with bad rosters in New York and then as a member of the Carolina Panthers.

However, Darnold was sharp as the No. 2 quarterback behind Brock Purdy for the San Francisco 49ers last season, albeit in a limited role. But Darnold has never had an offense with this much skill position talent, which includes Jefferson, fellow wide receiver Jordan Addison and running back Aaron Jones.

Two-time Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson should also return at some point in the mid-season and add another element of playmaking to a creative offense designed by head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Vikings May Pursue New QB or Stick With Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall as Backups

Another new wrinkle following the news that McCarthy will miss his entire rookie year, beyond what the offense can do with a talented arm like Darnold’s guiding the way, involves how Minnesota will approach the backup QB position.

The easiest approach is to leave Nick Mullens slotted as the No. 2 with second-year signal-caller Jaren Hall behind him on third-string. Both men played significant time last season, with Mullens appearing in five games and starting three of them, while Hall took snaps in three contests and earned two starts.

That said, Mullens and Hall were a combined 1-4 in 2023, which could mean the front office takes a hard look at free agency and a player like Ryan Tannehill, or a trade for someone like Taylor Heinicke of the Atlanta Falcons or Tyler Huntley of the Cleveland Browns.

O’Connell told media members during a press conference on Tuesday that the Vikings will consider adding a fourth quarterback to the roster in coming days. That presumably did not change with the news that McCarthy will miss all of 2024.