Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Addresses J.J. McCarthy’s Injury Timeline

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a knee injury in his preseason debut that will require him to undergo surgery this week, head coach Kevin O’Connell told local media on August 13.

In an unexpected news conference, O’Connell confirmed a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that McCarthy had suffered a meniscus injury after playing the majority of the team’s 24-23 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on August 10. He arrived at the team’s training facilities two days later with “knee soreness” that proved to be more concerning after further tests.

O’Connell said that McCarthy’s recovery timeline will be determined by how extensive the operation is.

“I would be speculating on a timeline to return at this point,” O’Connell said, adding that McCarthy’s long-term health will be the utmost priority. “Hopefully a shorter timeline than a longer time, but the first thing is we identify the injury — potential severity will come when we do that procedure.”

McCarthy, who completed 11-of-17 pass attempts for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his preseason debut, had made significant strides in his first offseason program — keeping the conversation of a battle with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback spot alive through the prime weeks of training camp.

“You hurt for him in the short term here because he had such daily process I was looking for in a young player at the position,” O’Connell added. Well get this procedure done we; ‘ll make sure were doing the right things. It would be speculating at this point.”

Kevin O’Connell Addresses J.J. McCarthy’s Availability for 2024 Season

Following Saturday’s victory over the Raiders, O’Connell’s first preseason win in his three years in Minnesota, he credited McCarthy and Darnold for being ahead of his expectations in their mastery of the offense.

He echoed that sentiment upon Tuesday’s unfortunate update.

“I had a very clearcut plan and was going to continue through that with J.J. on the field — getting more and more reps — and coming off a performance like he had [against the Raiders] where we felt strongly about where he was at in his development process,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell was glowing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday, August 12 when appraising McCarthy’s performance, only to be brought down to earth when he announced McCarthy would have a closer look at his knee.

The Vikings coach maintained that no matter the time McCarthy will miss his health ultimately will be put first.

“That’s a medical decision,” O’Connell said of McCarthy’s availability to return this season. “Certainly, what’s best for the long-term health of J.J. McCarthy will be the priority. I do not have that answer and won’t be a part of determining that answer. I have total complete trust in our medical staff and also the people that will be performing the procedure.”

J.J. McCarthy Sends Vikings Fans a Message Following Surgery Announcement

McCarthy did not waste time in speaking out after the announcement of his injury.

The 20-year-old posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati.”

Amor fati, meaning “love of one’s fate” in Latin, is symbolic of the Vikings rookie quarterback who has shown a rare maturity for a player of his age.