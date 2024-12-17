“I think the last few weeks I would say I need to play better,” Cousins said. “Raheem says it, but it’s stating the obvious, and every week you kind of go through your process and you plan to go out there and play the very best you can.”

Vikings QB Sam Darnold Has Outplayed Kirk Cousins by Wide Margin

Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

GettyQuarterback Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

Meanwhile, quarterback Sam Darnold has the Vikings at 12-2 and tied for the best record in the NFC with the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

With Minnesota’s dueling Monday night victory over the Chicago Bears, the team has put itself in a position to claim both the NFC North Division crown and a No. 1 playoff seed by winning out over its final three games, which includes a Week 18 matchup in Detroit.

Darnold isn’t going to win the MVP Award considering the competition — namely Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, who is currently the frontrunner by a wide margin. However, Darnold is in the discussion with 3,530 passing yards, 29 TDs and 11 INTs over his first 14 starts in Minnesota.

The icing on the cake for the Vikings is that they are getting this play from Darnold on a one-year deal worth just $10 million, which is approximately 5.5% of the total value of Cousins’ four-year contract with the Falcons.