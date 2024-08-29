Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Sends Message to Falcons’ Raheem Morris: ‘Better Be Ready’

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers named Russell Wilson starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. But that doesn’t mean backup Justin Fields won’t see the field at all.

No, the Steelers don’t plan on fulfilling early offseason rumors of Fields as a kick returner, but Pittsburgh could still deploy Fields under center, Tomlin intimated.

“My friend Raheem Morris better be ready for a Justin Fields package,” Tomlin said, referring to the Falcons’ head coach, on the August 28 episode of “The Rich Eisen Show.” “I’ll just say that.

“I don’t want to disclose any strategic approaches, but there’s probably too much talent to be sitting around watching all day.”

Fields is known as one of the most athletic quarterbacks around the league. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry with 14 rushing touchdowns in his first three NFL seasons.

Offensive Package Specifically Designed for Justin Fields?

Wilson will begin the season under center for the Steelers. He will try get his first Week 1 win since 2021 with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ironically, Wilson had one of the best Week 1 performances of his career at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Against the Falcons to open the 2020 season, Wilson went 31-of-35 passing with 322 yards and 4 touchdowns.

But Fields brings an element that Wilson can’t really provide at 35 years old — a running ability.

Fields led the NFL with a 7.1 yards per carry average in 2022. Last season, he ran for 657 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per attempt.

If the Steelers are serious about deploying a Fields-centric offensive package, they could do so in short-yardage or goal line situations. Three of his 4 rushing touchdowns last season were from inside the 10-yard line.

His last rushing touchdown in 2023 came against the Falcons. Although Atlanta has changed coaching staffs since that game, the Falcons have a lot of the same defensive players that Fields exploited in that contest.

Fields ran for 45 yards with the touchdown while throwing for 268 yards and another score against Atlanta in Week 17 last year.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Bluffing Falcons’ Raheem Morris?

It’s possible that the Steelers head coach was just having some fun with Eisen on his show. Tomlin smiled while talking about his friend Morris, a colleague on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive staff from 2002 to 2005.

It’s possible Tomlin mentioned a Fields-centric package only as gamesmanship. But a potential Fields package would create the need for Morris’ defense to prepare for Fields as well as for Wilson.

Tomlin, though, was creating that need even before appearing on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“I know you guys might have some questions about the potential of package football given his skill set, and that’s certainly on the table,” Tomlin told reporters on August 28. “But I’m not going to get into many details regarding that or things of that nature because it doesn’t help us from a competitive advantage standpoint.

“But make no mistake, his talent, his unique talent as it pertains to mobility is something that we’re open to weaponizing although I have acknowledged that Russ is QB1.”

The Falcons will find out how “open” the Steelers are to using Fields in “package football” during Week 1 on September 8.