Rival Coach Calls Out Vikings Veteran to Defend Controversial Play

The Minnesota Vikings have moved on to the Detroit Lions, but they are still navigating the effects of their win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. Minnesota pass rusher Pat Jones II suffered a knee injury that Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said will force him to miss time.

The injury was the result of a low block by Packer tight end Tucker Kraft, and Vikings EDGE Jonathan Greenard has already voiced his displeasure with the play.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur vehemently defended Kraft and even called out the Vikings.

“Same thing that their guys were doing to our defensive ends, okay. It’s a cross-shift. I mean I don’t know what – it’s a totally legal play. It’s just you got to defeat the block, and there’s a lot of different ways to do it. [Brenton] Cox got sawed-off by Johnny Mundt one time, and they got somebody else. They did it to us twice in the game, so what are we talking about? I get it as a defensive player they don’t like it … It’s part of the game,” LaFleur told reporters on December 30.

“If you don’t want to get those types of blocks, you can’t be so out of control. And we get it too with our defensive ends if we’re flying off the ball. You’re going to get cross-shifted, and that’s just – that’s a way to try to slow down just the speed off the edge, and it’s a great equalizer.”

LaFleur noted that NFLPA president Troy Vincent has pushed to eliminate low hits, and he compared the situation to a safety – who he declined to name – hitting receivers low.

Vikings DC Weighs In on Packers Block That Led to Pat Jones II Injury

“It’s a legal play. You know better than law. It is, it’s a legal play. And I know there was some discussions about getting that one out. Obviously, that one didn’t pass. I think there’s – it’s legal. It was certainly a legal play. I think when – the jet motions, those become hard. Because you’re generating some speed, you’re generating some force. And it can be, I guess, dangerous is the word to use.

“It’s pre-snap and it’s something you can control. I’m sure that’s all going to be talked about, and the intent of the entire play. But overall, it’s legal, there’s not much you can really say about it, you know? Thankfully, Pat’s – it wasn’t like a season-ending thing, and he’s kind of day-to-day, so. But yeah, it was tough to watch, as we all saw. But thankfully, it’s good.”

Despite the play being legal, Greenard certainly did not appreciate it.

“Dude motioned from 30 yards away to STILL cut him. Pathetic. Be a man block up high,” Greenard posted on X on December 29, quoting a clip of the play with his plea. “@NFL get rid of this block PLEASE.”

The Vikings and Packers could meet again in the playoffs, and this adds another layer to an already-heated rivalry.

Vikings Defense Trending in Right Direction Ahead of Playoff

The Vikings’ offense has gotten a lot of attention this season, and rightfully so. But the defense has also been a significant reason why the Vikings have a chance at their first 15-win season since 1998 and can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC in Week 18.

What is even more encouraging for the Vikings following their win over the Packers and into the playoffs is that the defense is trending up, and it comes at a time when the offense has regressed.

The Vikings’ defense ranks fourth in scoring and 16th in yards through 17 weeks.