Amon-Ra St. Brown Issues Notice Before Vikings-Lions on ‘Sunday Night Football’

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will meet in Week 18 for the NFC North crown. The winner will also claim the No. 1 seed in the conference heading into the postseason. Detroit won the first meeting, a 31-29 affair in Minnesota.

The rematch will be in Detroit, where the Lions are 6-2 this season.

After helping defeat the San Francisco 49ers on “Monday Night Football,” wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown offered a fitting message about the upcoming tilt.

“Back on the West Coast. We needed our revenge [against the 49ers],” St. Brown said into the “Monday Night Football” cameras as he walked off the field on December 30. “Last year was a little different. It’s a new year. We got the best fans in the world. They’re everywhere. We’ll see you next week, Sunday night, for the number one seed.”

St. Brown had eight receptions for 60 yards and 1 touchdown versus the 49ers.

St. Brown also combined with fellow Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams on a trick play. It was a hook-and-ladder, in which the latter caught a pitch from the latter, who was being tackled, and ran for a score.

St. Brown had an 8-112-1 line in the Lions’ first meeting with the Vikings.

Lions HC’s Wife Posts Message Before Historic Showdown

St. Brown is not the only member of Lions Nation who is looking forward to the Week 18 matchup. Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s wife, Holly, also weighed in, posting a still image of the character “Sansa Stark,” played by Sophie Turner on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

The post included a fitting quote from the character.

“If we don’t take back the north, we’ll never be safe,” Campbell posted on Instagram on December 29. “I want you to help me, but I’ll do it myself if I have to.”

Notably, the Vikings are 1-4 against the Lions under head coach Kevin O’Connell. They have not beaten their NFC North rival since Week 3 of the 2022 season. The Vikings did not have former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins for either of the two meetings in 2023.

Vikings or Lions Will Make History After Week 18

This has been a season of firsts for the Vikings, who have won their second-most games in franchise history and have a chance to match their record in Week 18. Whichever team loses the bout between the Vikings and Lions will make NFL history either way.

“The loser of the Vikings/Lions Sunday night game will finish 14-3, becoming the first 14-win Wild Card team in NFL history — a scenario that has never happened before,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz posted on X on December 31. “Should the NFL consider changing the seeding format similar to the NBA? Thoughts?”

Play

Minnesota cannot finish lower than fifth in the conference. But their matchups could change drastically from the start of Week 18 to the time the final play is run.

They are on track to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Winning would mean a bye in the Super Wild Card Round. They would then face one of the Bucs, Lions, Green Bay Packers, and Washington Commanders.