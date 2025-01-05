Vikings Ownership Sends Clear Message on Kevin O’Connell Amid New Trade Rumor

The Minnesota Vikings ownership, Mark and Zygi Wilf, recognizes it has something in general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell. Moreover, there are no plans for changes.

Ahead of a new report from Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer regarding rival teams’ interest in trading for O’Connell.

“We’re looking forward to a great future with these guys,” Mark Wilf told the Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling in an interview published on January 4. “We look forward to having those conversations with each of them after the season. We have tremendous confidence, and we look forward to their continued leadership of the franchise.”

O’Connell’s impact on the Vikings has been evident.

“We realize how important it is from a football sense to get the right people involved,” Zygi Wilf told Goessling. “You go through trials and errors, and you hope eventually you come out with the right people. Certainly in our organization and our coaching staff, we do believe we have the best people involved. So we’re just very proud of that.”

With a 14-2 record and the chance to set a franchise record in wins and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Vikings’ decision to let the season play out may have prevented undue stress on both sides.

Insider Report Overlooks Ownership’s Comments

“There’s one candidate out there that’s going to surprise you all, that no one knows is on list,” Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on “Fox NFL Sunday” on January 5. “There are multiple teams that actually are considering trying to trade and for Kevin O’Connell, and the reason why? Next year, the last year of his deal. Had no contract talks yet, at all. And look, if you’re a team out there saying, ‘Why not take a shot? See if we can do it.’ Maybe the Vikings don’t let it happen.

“Also, Kevin O’Connell kind of has the card cards here, and [could say], ‘Hey, listen, I’m not going to resign there. So you might as well get something for me.’ Now, I don’t know. Because, obviously I don’t think Kevin knows about this right now, but there are multiple teams who have them on that board to see, let’s at least try and see if we can trade for him.”

The panel of hosts consisting mostly of former players and coaches weighed in.

“I gotta say, if you’re Kevin McConnell, the success he’s had, you’re surprised they haven’t locked him down,” Hall of Famer Michael Strahan said in reaction to Glazer’s report. “That would be offensive.”

Hall of Fame former head coach Jimmy Johnson said teams should pull out the stops to land him. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio also entertained the idea in an article following the report.

“The Vikings gave matching four-year deals to Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in 2022. That’s put them in a spot where, now, they’ll be looking at a steep price to keep him (I’d have redone him after two years, personally),” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer posted on X in reaction to Glazer’s report.

“Good problem to have, for sure.”

Breer is not the only one to highlight some of the flaws in the report. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert also offered bullet points on the Vikings’ intentions. Moreover, Seifert noted previous negotiations between the organization and O’Connell.

Facts:

1. Wilfs offered no new contract after the team went 7-11 in 2023.

2. Mark Wilf said in August that he would revisit this winter.

3. O'Connell started over at QB in Year 3 of a 4-year deal. Went 14-2.

4. Wilfs are thrilled.

5. Only way he is traded is if he wants to leave. https://t.co/C0IfXqZyTD — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 5, 2025

“Yes, O’Connell’s stock is as high as it could get around the NFL,” Goessling posted in reaction, plugging his interview with the Wilfs. “But the Vikings love him; contract talks are coming.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Has Only Built Reputation

The standings and camaraderie the Vikings have shown this season are just two ways O’Connel’s impact has shown. He has turned around the career of once-wayward quarterback Sam Darnold. He has also turned Darnold into a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career this season.

O’Connell has praised Darnold for his play this season but has also long been in the QB’s corner.

The coach’s role in Darnold’s success this season has also created optimism around the future of former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones. Jones signed with the Vikings’ practice squad.

O’Connell received high marks from around the league in a poll conducted by the NFLPA in February. He also figures to garner similar reviews the next time around after the season he, Darnold, and the Vikings have had.