Vikings Make Notable Decision on $108 Million QB Before Facing Lions

The Minnesota Vikings will face the Detroit Lions for the NFC North crown and the No. 1 seed in the conference in Week 18, and they will do it without Daniel Jones joining the 53-man roster.

“Vikings did not add QB Daniel Jones to their 53-man roster for Week 18, but they could do it during the playoffs and still have him count in their compensatory draft pick formula,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert posted on X on January 4.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said it would “definitely” be a topic of discussion.

“We’re gonna have some dialogue about that [adding Jones to the 53-man roster] as far as the timing of it,” O’Connell told reporters on December 30. “Daniel’s been quietly behind the scenes putting in some phenomenal work, and [I’m] probably more excited – as I told him the other day – more excited now than even as excited as I was to get him in here Day 1 just by what he’s shown us already. And so that’s definitely … something we’re going to we’re going to talk about.”

Jones spoke optimistically but is keeping an open mind about the future after joining the Vikings.

The Vikings notably have three picks in the 2025 draft, one in the top 100 selections. They will have four total picks if the conditional seventh-rounder from the Pittsburgh Steelers conveys.

Jones could be a cheap option. He has already earned $108.2 million in his career, per Over The Cap, and he was in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million pact when the New York Giants waived him. He signed a one-year, 383,000 deal to join the Vikings’ practice squad.

The chance to revive his career could be tempting enough to emulate teammate Sam Darnold.

Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings in free agency, but he has positioned himself for a major payday after having a Pro Bowl season.

Daniel Jones Predicted to Rehabilitate Career With Vikings

Jones has not spoken with the media since his introductory press conference. He was unlikely to have a role in the offense on Sunday behind Darnold with the Vikings looking to earn the No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs in Week 18.

“As coaches, we’ve not really discussed that other than making sure we got guys ready to roll, while also Daniel being on his kind of own individual plan,” O’Connell said.

However, Jones could be a significant factor in the Vikings’ decision-making going forward.

“This is something to remember: why did the Minnesota Vikings, in November, bring in Daniel Jones? And why? Because, maybe, they were ahead of us,” Colin Cowherd said on “The Herd” on January 2. “Why did they bring in Daniel Jones? Because they wanted to get him into the system, ready to play for a playoff game. In my take, they’ll rehab Daniel Jones like they rehabbed Sam Darnold.

“Daniel Jones as a backup – a big, strong, athletic backup – would be arguably the best backup quarterback in the league.”

Jones struggled against the Vikings this season.

But in Cowherd’s take, the Vikings re-sign Darnold and trade J.J. McCarthy to the Seattle Seahawks, leaving Jones as QB2. In an article published on January 3, Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti predicted a four-year, $196 million pact with $110 million guaranteed.

Ginnitti also predicted the Vikings would trade McCarthy to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In either case, Jones would be a logical choice to back up a newly minted Darnold, with current backups Brett Rypien and Nick Mullens free agents after the season.

Kevin O’Connell Touts Talent in Vikings QB Room

O’Connell’s stance on the matter is key. He chose McCarthy after admitting to ending previous quarterback plans in Minnesota. He was also a fan of Darnold and Jones’ before either joined the Vikings.

That will make for an even more delicate process as the Vikings position themselves for the future.

For now, O’Connell is reveling in the Vikings’ depth of talent, especially in the QB room.

“I feel so fortunate to have – with J.J. really back full-speed in those meetings – you walk in there, you got five NFL quarterbacks sitting there and Josh [McCown]. Sometimes if I blink and look at him, you can probably say six. I’m not going to give Grant [Udinski] that kind of love, but I’m sure Josh can still sling it.”

O’Connell could have included himself in that group despite having been drafted by the New England Patriots and spending time with the New York Jets. But he brings the total number of QBs in