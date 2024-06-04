Vikings: Hall of Famer Reacts to Justin Jefferson’s History-Making Contract

The Minnesota Vikings resolved the biggest piece of business hanging over them this offseason. Justin Jefferson was the top priority, especially after they watched Kirk Cousins leave in free agency.

After four straight 1,000-yard seasons, three Pro Bowls, and one-time First-Team All-Pro selection to his name in his first four seasons, Jefferson reset the market for non-quarterbacks.

Vikings legend Cris Carter is among those supporting the deal.

“Happy for my guy @JJettas2,” Carter posted on X on June 3, capping his message with the team’s slogan. “#SKOL”

“A record deal: the Vikings and three-time Pro-Bowl WR Justin Jefferson reached agreement on a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed and makes him not only the highest-paid WR in NFL history, but the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X on June 3.

“Jefferson’s deal includes $88.743 million due at signing, the highest non-QB guarantee at signing in NFL history. And it resets the WR market.”

The deal could have a widespread impact on the league.

Justin Jefferson’s Teammates React to New Deal

The deal lowers Jefferson’s cap hit by more than $11 million this season. The Vikings are managing a $28.5 million dead cap hit from Cousins. There’s another $14.9 million for Danielle Hunter, $6.8 million for Marcus Davenport, and then $3.1 million for Dalvin Cook.

There was an outpouring of support for Jefferson. This is even after he stayed away from team activities while his contract got worked out.

“LFG!!!!,” tight end T.J. Hockenson said in a post on X. “Deserved! #skol”

“Let’s gooooooooo,” safety Josh Metellus said in his post.

But Jefferson’s deal will almost certainly impact contract negotiations for several of his peers around the league, including Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase, and even Super Bowl champion Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys are two more stars up for new contracts. They too could feel the effects of Jefferson’s deal.

The most prominent voices from the organization also weighed in on the deal.

Vikings Brass Praise Justin Jefferson

“Justin entrenched himself as the best wide receiver and one of the most electric players in the NFL,” owners Zygi and Mark Wilf said in a statement released through the team, per Vikings.com’s Craig Peters. “He is a special talent, a committed teammate and an excellent representative of the Vikings. Justin has earned this contract, and we are thrilled he will remain a Minnesota Viking for a very long time.”

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah remained confident.

He and Jefferson’s representatives maintained consistent communication, and the GM praised his staff.

“We are elated to sign Justin, and I want to thank him, his family, his representation, our staff … and the Wilf family for helping complete this monumental contract,” Adofo-Mensah said. “From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field, and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come. He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn’t be more excited for Justin and his family.”

Adofo-Mensah referred to Jefferson as “King Linchpin” in the Vikings’ offseason plans. Those plans included trading up for their quarterback of the future, J.J. McCarthy. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said they kept Jefferson involved.

“Justin is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain,” O’Connell said. “His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability.”