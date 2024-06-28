Patriots Veteran Makes Case for ‘Fair’ Contact Based ‘On the Film’

He doesn’t have a new contract, but Davon Godchaux just wants “fair” treatment from the New England Patriots. If the team needs a reason to give the beefy nose tackle fresh terms, Godchaux told the Pats just “turn on the film.”

The veteran defensive lineman posted his comments responding to a message from X user and PatsFootballNow writer Dan Kelley. Godchaux made it clear he wants to stay in New England: “Hopefully we can get something done that’s fair to me and my team before camp starts! I love NE, I would love to retire here but it’s has to make sense for us! What I do on the football field in the trenches most of time doesn’t show on the stat sheet but turn on the film you will see it if ‘U know’ ball!’ Would love to finish my career here in NE but it has to make sense to me and my team!”

Those words aren’t only added pressure for the Patriots to get a deal done. They are also a coded reminder of the hidden value of Godchaux’s position.

It’s value the Patriots would be wise to reward and continue an offseason trend of retaining key talent.

Davon Godchaux Deserves New Contract

His role is an unfashionable one, but Godchaux has done enough to merit a new contract. The 29-year-old has thrived handling the dirty work in the trenches for the last three seasons.

As Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS highlighted, Godchaux was key to the Pats’ league-leading run defense last season.

New England allowed a measly 3.3 yards per carry, largely because of plays like these from Godchaux. The former Miami Dolphins starter has filled the classic big man over the ball role that was long vital to the way the Patriots played defense under Bill Belichick.

Although Belichick’s no longer in charge, his defensive schemes will be continued by new head coach Jerod Mayo. The latter promoted Godchaux’s position coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator.

Covington would surely love to have a player back who can change the line of scrimmage the way Godchaux did against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Godchaux’s ability to occupy double teams also helps others make plays. It’s no coincidence fellow D-tackle Christian Barmore was rewarded for a breakout campaign after Godchaux started every game next to him.

It’s why the man in the middle should be the next player the Patriots re-sign.

Patriots Retaining Talent

The post-Belichick regime has made a point of keeping players who developed into quality starters in New England. Standout safety Kyle Dugger got paid to end a streak of high-round draft picks not getting second deals, while running back Rhamondre Stevenson recently had his immediate future locked down.

Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf are re-upping players at a rate Belichick rarely did during his final years in charge. They should next turn their attentions to keeping Godchaux in the fold.

It’s a solution Mayo would welcome, based on comments he made at mandatory minicamp, per Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub: “We want him here. He’s one of our best players. He’s working. He’s been here every single day working.”

Solving the issue shouldn’t be too tricky when the Patriots still have $43,284,145 worth of space under the salary cap, according to Spotrac.com. Godchaux is set to earn $7.15 million in base salary this year before becoming a free agent in 2025.

There’s enough room to pay Godchaux the “fair” terms he wants. Bumping the annual salary to $8 or $9 million for three years would get it done.