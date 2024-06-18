Patriots ‘Demon’ Has Impressed at ‘Multiple Spots’ This Offseason

A comeback story is always welcome, but especially for a New England Patriots team starting over with a new head coach and quarterback after 2023’s 4-11 debacle. So it’s good news Isaiah Bolden has caught the eye this offseason.

So much so, head coach Jerod Mayo believes the second-year cornerback “should be a demon on special teams,” per Chad Graff of The Athletic. That’s quite the endorsement given the importance the Patriots have historically attached to football’s third phase.

Yet, Bolden can also make an impact on a stout defense, after Graff noted the 24-year-old “lined up at multiple spots” during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Although Bolden and fellow defensive back Alex Austin “both made strong impressions,” Mayo believes he knows Bolden’s best position.

No matter where he plays, just being back on the field and earning rave reviews represent a feel-good turnaround for a player who suffered a serious cranial injury last season.

Bolden’s Return a Feel-Good Story for Rebuilding Patriots

Having Bolden back at all is good news for the Pats. The positive impact he’s made this offseason is in contrast to the harrowing experience he suffered roughly a year ago.

It involved a hit to the head against the Green Bay Packers that led to Bolden being stretchered off the field. The unfortunate collision was captured by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

Fortunately, Bolden was subsequently released from the hospital after “overnight observations,” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

An update from the Patriots’ on the condition of cornerback Isaiah Bolden: pic.twitter.com/RNzzdfdpuL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2023

Bolden was later placed on injured reserve, ending his rookie season before it had begun. Now he’s back and has been performing like somebody keen to remind the Patriots about his talents.

Using those talents on special teams is how Bolden showcases his value. The Pats have long prided themselves on strength and efficiency in this area.

An emphasis on quality special teams began when Bill Parcells became head coach in the early ’90s, but it was a franchise staple during the lengthy tenure of Mayo’s predecessor, Bill Belichick.

Maintaining that strength won’t be easy after 10-time Pro Bowler Matthew Slater retired. Fortunately, the talisman of New England’s special teams is now one of Mayo’s “advisors,” per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. Slater can help Bolden take on a key role.

That role might involve returning kicks, something Bolden thrived at for Jackson State before being drafted in the seventh round a year ago. There’s likely to be competition in the return game, though, after Graff also described how “several other players (including Polk) looked good as kickoff returners in practice.”

Bolden can compete with rookie wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk and veteran Jalen Reagor to handle some kickoffs, but the corner will ultimately want to contribute on defense. His chances will hinge on finding his best position, something Mayo has already decided.

Patriots Know Where ‘Demon’ Fits Best

Mayo explained to reporters on Monday, June 10, Bolden played slot during OTAs because of a numbers issue: “We don’t have some of our slot corners practicing at this current time, they’re getting over something. So, I think it’s been a good experience for him to get inside.”

The flexibility to man the slot strengthens Bolden’s case to make the final roster. Ultimately though, Mayo admitted, “I still see him more of a perimeter corner.”

Being able to excel on the outside is something the Patriots need among a steadily evolving position group. Last year’s first-round pick Christian Gonzalez is back from injury and has the raw tools to be a breakout star at one spot, while veteran Jonathan Jones is solid on the other side.

There’s room for some better depth, and this is where Bolden can make his mark. His availability to help on the boundary in defensive back-heavy sub-packages would leave Austin and Marcus Jones to play inside.

This grouping would turn a suspect position into one of strength. It’s why Mayo should be pleased Gonzalez revealed the chemistry building between himself, Austin and Bolden, with the trio “pushing each other to try to improve in year 2,” according to Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Players rallying around Bolden after his injury nightmare is also a good sign for a rebuilding squad that’s likely to need all the team spirit it can get to navigate another tough season.

Getting more than expected from players like Bolden, along with another another hidden gem, is how the Patriots can surprise people this year.