‘Even Stronger’ Patriots Hidden Gem Touted for Breakout Season

Defense will likely carry the New England Patriots during Jerod Mayo’s first season in charge, and the rookie head coach already sounds confident hidden gem Keion White can make a significant “jump” in his second year.

The roving defensive lineman has been named by CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani as an under-the-radar candidate for a breakout campaign. Dajani thinks Mayo replacing Bill Belichick in the top job leaves White primed “to take that next step forward.”

Further weight is added to the argument by Mayo’s glowing assessment of White’s performances so far this offseason. Mayo believes White’s “always been a strong guy, but I would say he is even stronger now and he is doing a good job. He is here each and every day, and in the meeting rooms, he is actually kind of talking and leading those conversations, which I think is important. And we always talk about that Year 2 jump, that’s the biggest jump you’re going to have,” per Dajani.

Those words offer encouragement 2023 second-round draft pick White can get on the stat sheet more than he did as a rookie. So does White already responding positively to the differences in Mayo’s coaching style from that of Belichick.

Streamlining his workload to one specific role would help boost production.

Patriots Should Be Cautious With Keion White

It’s no surprise to see White touted as a breakout candidate. He’s an easy example of upside thanks to his tremendous versatility.

A 6-foot-5, 285-pounder who can play end, defensive tackle or even outside linebacker is always going to have his supporters. Yet, Mayo’s endorsement aside, it’s probably still wise to pump the brakes on any hype train involving White.

Especially since White has so far proved more a jack of all trades, master of none. Modest statistics like one sack and 14 tackles are why the Pats are hoping for so much more to come from the 46th player selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

The hope rests on being able to unleash White to wreck offenses from multiple spots. It’s a fine theory, but a theory is all it is until White starts making more plays.

Perhaps focusing on one specific role can help.

Second-Year Hidden Gem Focusing More on 1 Role

White operated outside more during mandatory minicamp, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com: “White has moved around the defensive front, mostly playing in a two-point stance. He was rushing in line some and caused pressure twice.”

Playing No. 99 on the edge can be the key to unlocking his potential. White’s lone sack in the pros, recorded against the New York Giants in Week 15 and highlighted by Brian Hines of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit, showcased the player’s ability to dominate as an outside pass-rusher.

Turning White loose from the edge on an extended basis can be a win-win for Mayo and defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington. For one thing, it’ll help the player reach his full potential.

Second, using White at OLB can ease some of the uncertainty about the rest of the depth chart. Uncertainty like marquee name Matthew Judon continuing to be named as a trade candidate, as well as Josh Uche needing to prove he can thrive with more than a situational workload.

White taking up a full-time role on the edge could see the former Georgia Tech standout finally live up to the hype.