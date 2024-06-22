Patriots Urged to Pursue Trade Involving Former Starting QB

Adding a future draft pick, no matter in what round, is always useful for a rebuilding team like the New England Patriots, who have been urged to pursue a trade involving quarterback Bailey Zappe.

The sometimes starter, mostly backup finds himself lost in the shuffle of a remade rotation at football’s most important position. Remade and overcrowded after the Patriots signed Jacoby Brissett in free agency, used the third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft to select Drake Maye, then took Joe Milton III in Round 6.

It’s all change around him, so Zappe’s “time with the Patriots could be coming to an end soon,” according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder. He believes “Another team could be interested in acquiring the Western Kentucky product as a backup option, so why not try and get something for a player who likely won’t make the team anyway?”

Exploring the trade market for a passer with starter’s experience makes sense. Dealing Zappe would also finally draw a line under the quarterback debacle that plagued the Pats throughout the final years of Bill Belichick as head coach.

Bailey Zappe Will Have Some Trade Value

Any signal-caller who has started and won in this league will have some trade value. Zappe’s appeal may be limited, but the 25-year-old has still managed to go 4-4 when called upon as a starter.

In the process, Zappe showed off decent arm strength, while also exhibiting a penchant for manufacturing plays off script. Like when he heaved this touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Henry against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Plays likes this are why Zappe could encourage at least a couple of suitors if he were put on the trading block. That’s something Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald went into detail about back in May.

Callahan outlined how Zappe could be involved “in a pick-swap trade if not a 1-for-1 deal for a late Day 3 pick. The timing may not be right, however, considering if the Patriots wait until the summer, Zappe’s market will grow when a starting quarterback or top-flight backup inevitably goes down somewhere in the league.”

The timing now appears ripe, per Callahan’s reasoning. Teams are preparing for training camp proper, so thoughts within front offices are focused on refining options at the key positions on the roster.

That’s not a problem for the Patriots at quarterback. Not after an offseason spent overhauling the depth chart.

Patriots Ready for New Era at Quarterback

Zappe had his moments, but he ultimately became a symbol of Belichick’s inability to replace Tom Brady. The flip-flop between Zappe and Mac Jones summed up the erratic nature of the last few seasons with Belichick at the helm.

While more changes are likely to follow, the Patriots at least have a clear succession plan under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Brissett will likely get the first crack to lead a recovery, but the veteran will merely be keeping the seat warm for Maye’s inevitable promotion.

Maye was drafted to be the face of the franchise, but the Pats won’t ignore Milton’s raw physical talents. His selection quickly made Zappe a trade candidate.

This idea isn’t going away, so it seems likely Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf will explore the possibility of dealing Zappe before the new season gets underway.