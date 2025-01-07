Trade Buzz Surrounding Patriots Rookie QB is Heating Up

New England Patriots’ rookie quarterback Joe Milton IIII is generating significant trade interest across the NFL. Following his stellar performance in Week 18 against the Buffalo Bills, multiple teams have reportedly contacted the Patriots to inquire about Milton’s availability. The buzz has sparked speculation about his future in New England.

Milton’s Breakout Moment

Milton stepped in during Week 18 under challenging circumstances but delivered one of the season’s most electrifying performances. Facing a formidable Bills defense, he threw for 241 yards and a touchdown. He also added a rushing score, helping the Patriots secure a thrilling victory.

According to NBC Sports Boston, Milton’s ability to thrive under pressure has “turned heads across the league.” His performance demonstrated the young QB’s elite arm strength and athleticism, traits that make him a valuable asset for quarterback-needy teams. With Drake Maye firmly entrenched as New England’s starting quarterback, Milton’s standout display has fueled questions about whether the Patriots might capitalize on his rising stock.

Kraft’s Surprising Comment

Adding intrigue to the situation, Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently acknowledged Milton’s potential during Sunday’s post game press conference. Kraft reportedly called Milton a “rare talent” and praised his leadership during a turbulent season. While reiterating the organization’s commitment to Maye as their long-term starter, Kraft made a surprising remark. He hinted that Milton’s development could yield benefits beyond the field, potentially as a trade asset.

“Kraft’s public recognition of Milton’s value only adds to the growing trade buzz,” according to one NFL insider. Teams looking for a young, high-upside quarterback on a team-friendly deal are paying close attention to the rookie’s availability.

Patriots Fielding Offers

Reports from Sports Illustrated confirm that multiple teams have expressed interest in Milton, viewing him as a potential starter or developmental quarterback. While the Patriots have yet to indicate a firm willingness to move him, insiders suggest that the organization is open to listening if the right offer aligns with their long-term goals.

Milton, a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his limited opportunities this season. However, with Maye established as the team’s franchise quarterback, Milton’s chances for significant playing time in New England are slim.

An Optimal Value

One of the key reasons Milton is such an attractive trade candidate is his rookie contract. With several years of low-cost team control remaining, he represents a low-risk, high-reward option for quarterback-needy franchises. Teams rebuilding or seeking a long-term answer under center could view Milton as a valuable addition, particularly after his Week 18 breakout.

What’s Next For the Patriots?

The Patriots now face a pivotal decision. Retaining Milton provides valuable insurance behind Maye, especially given the unpredictability of the NFL season. However, trading him at his peak value could allow the team to address other pressing needs, such as strengthening the offensive line or adding playmakers.

According to team insider Dakota Randall, a deal involving Milton could emerge early in the offseason if the Patriots receive an offer they can’t refuse. For now, Milton remains one of the league’s most talked-about young quarterbacks, with his Week 18 performance potentially serving as the launching pad for a promising NFL career—whether in New England or elsewhere.