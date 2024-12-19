Drake Maye Reacts to Rumors About Future of Patriots HC

Drake Maye has given his verdict on Jerod Mayo, amid rumors about the New England Patriots head coach's future.

Rumors Jerod Mayo faces an uncertain future won’t go away, but rookie quarterback Drake Maye is still backing the besieged New England Patriots head coach.

Maye, the first draft pick of the Mayo era, offered support to his boss when speaking to reporters, including WEEI’s Tom Carroll. The third-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft fielded questions about Mayo’s job security and responded by stating, “We trust the plan he’s got for us, and we trust what he says in the team meeting room, and all his little sayings that he has. We believe in it, and we’re bought into it. I just think the results are coming. I think they’re coming. Everybody wishes they were now, and I think we’re kind of striving for that, but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way. But we’re coming, and the winning is coming in the near future.”

Pressure on Mayo is inevitable for a couple of reasons. Primarily because he’s won just three games and seems to be struggling with mixed messaging in public.

Keeping Maye on-side and ensuring the 22-year-old develops into the franchise passer the Patriots need can change the narrative for Mayo.

Jerod Mayo’s Future Remains in Doubt

There are growing doubts about Mayo’s ability to handle the top job. He already had a tough act to follow as the hand-picked successor to six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick.

Replicating Belichick’s achievements is always going to be a tall order, but Mayo also needed to rebuild a team that finished 4-13 last season. The deck was stacked, but the 38-year-old former inside linebackers coach has still erred on several occasions during his maiden campaign in charge.

Mayo’s called out individual players publicly more than once. He’s also seemed at odds with the play calling from offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Although Mayo’s expertise is on the other side of the ball, the former Pats middle linebacker is helping oversee a unit ranked 23rd in points and 21st in yards, per Pro Football Reference.

The Patriots were already struggling entering 2024, but they appear to have regressed in every area on Mayo’s watch. Yet despite the problems, owner Robert Kraft “has told people privately he is sticking with Mayo,” according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Mayo downplayed the report, but as the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed reported, the coach did confirm he’s had “multiple conversations on a daily basis with ownership, and they’ve always been supportive.”

That’s an emphatic response, but it hasn’t stopped speculation about possible replacements for Mayo. One obvious candidate is another former Patriots Super Bowl-winning linebacker, Mike Vrabel.

The ex-Tennessee Titans boss “would be interested in coaching for the New England Patriots. I think that he looks at the Patriots despite the warts that they’ve shown and says, ‘I’d go back there,'” NBCS Boston’s Tom E. Curran said on an episode of the “Arbella Early Edition” (h/t NBC Boston’s Darren Hartwell).

A key to Mayo staying in the job will be having and maintaining the backing of key players, starting with Maye.

Drake Maye’s Backing Vital for Struggling Patriots Head Coach

The chances of the Patriots returning to winning ways hinge on Maye’s progress. He sounds like he believes his progress can best be served by Mayo and his staff.

That includes Van Pelt, who also received support from his QB1. Maye credited Van Pelt for “what he’s done for my development and just a quarterback-friendly offensive coordinator,” per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

The quality of the coaching Maye receives during his first few seasons will define how quickly he can become one of the league’s best at his position. He’ll also need the support of a complementary and unified roster.

Fortunately, veteran players like defensive tackle Deatrich Wise Jr. applauds Mayo for “coaching guys while critiquing them and motivating them at the same time.” Wise also expects what Mayo “is doing, I think, will work out in the future,” per Carroll.

If the Patriots can stay together as coaches and players through tough times, there’s a better chance of things improving in Mayo’s second year. Particularly if key figures like Maye keep the faith.