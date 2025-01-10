Giants Facing Backlash After Season Announcement

The New York Giants wrapped up their season with a 3-14 record, which obviously isn’t good enough to please most fans or NFL experts covering the team. But, you have to hand it to the Giants’ fanbase, because they have a sense of humor about it.

This week, the Giants posted a graphic on X announcing their 2025 opponents, and many fans responded, making it clear that they’re not happy with the team and not hopeful about the future. But, they also had a hilarious reaction to the news.

New York Giants Fans React to Upcoming Schedule

Following the Giants posting a graphic with their 2025 home and away opponents, fans went to town poking fun at the news.

“First 0-17 season coming up,” one fan declared.

“One home win in 2024 gonna look real tempting when this next season rolls around,” another fan commented.

“Lucky to win 2 games,” another fan wrote. “Don’t trade away next years number 1. It could be number one overall and Arch Manning.”

Another fan commented, “2026 it is then boys.”

“Imma pray for that QB,” another said.

So, even though many Giants supporters don’t seem hopeful with the upcoming schedule, at least they have a good sense of humor about it.

For the 2025 season, the Giants’ home opponents are Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota and San Francisco. The team’s away opponents are Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, New England and New Orleans.

Giants’ Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen Are Here to Stay

On Monday morning, January 6, the day after the Giants wrapped up their season, president John Mara made a quick announcement that he’s sticking with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll for the next season.

“Now that our season is over, we felt it necessary to make this statement,” Mara wrote in a statement. “Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll will continue in their respective roles with the organization. As disappointing as the results of the season have been, Steve (Tisch) and I remain confident in the process that Joe and Brian have implemented and their vision for our team.”