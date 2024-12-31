Giants Could Take ‘Significant Misstep’ With Coaching Move

The New York Giants are coming up on the final game of the season on Sunday, January 5, against the Philadelphia Eagles, but considering that the team has a record of 3-13, many people are looking more to the offseason than the outcome of Sunday’s game. In order to improve, some significant coaching changes could be made, and one NFL analyst and expert believes a certain coaching move could be a “significant misstep.”

In a December 30 feature for GmenHQ, Adam Bernstein discusses a coaching change that he says “is the last thing” the Giants need.

New York Giants Coaches in the Hot Seat

In the piece, Bernstein points out that several pieces of the New York Giants’ coaching staff could “find themselves in the hot seat this offseason.” Aside from people focusing on head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, the team “could also have a vacancy at offensive coordinator if they decide to move on from Mike Kafka.”

Having the right coaching staff is important during the offseason, especially because the Giants are projected to have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and whoever is on that coaching staff will help make that decision.

The team will really need a solid quarterback, and they’re expected to pick up either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.

Here’s where the possible coaching move comes in. If the Giants draft Sanders, which is very possible, Colorado’s offensive coordinator, Pat Shurmur, could come, too.

“With the Giants potentially parting ways with Kafka after three seasons, Shurmur’s familiarity with Sanders could make him a logical candidate,” Bernstein noted.

Giants fans are familiar with Shurmur, because he was New York’s head coach for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. In New York, he held an overall record of 9-23.

But, Bernstein warms that while Shurmur has a lot of experience with Sanders, “bringing him back might not be the best move for the Giants.”

“Bringing Shurmur back as offensive coordinator would be a significant misstep, even if the team drafts Shedeur Sanders,” he added. “While Shurmur has prior chemistry with Sanders and familiarity with the franchise, hiring him would represent a step backward at a time when the Giants need to move forward.”

Bernstein also said that making a move like hiring Shurmur “could raise questions about the team’s identity and direction” and that “it’s a risk that owner John Mara, already frustrated with the Giants’ performance, may not be willing to take.”

A Better Coaching Candidate

So, if not Shurmur, who should the Giants hire? Bernstein says that “there are more attractive offensive coordinator candidates available on the market this offseason.” He likes Detroit Lions quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell as an option.

“The former NFL quarterback has been with Detroit since 2021 and has worked closely with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is expected to be a top head-coaching candidate this offseason thanks to the Lions’ success as one of the league’s premier offenses,” he noted.

Whoever it is, Bernstein simply hopes it’s not Shurmur.