Aaron Rodgers Loses Starting Jets OL Ahead of Patriots Game

The New York Jets will have to protect Aaron Rodgers against the New England Patriots without the services of starting offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

On Friday, October 25 interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich ruled him out due to an ankle injury.

With AVT out for the game, Dan Leberfeld said on social media that there is a “good chance” that reserve Jake Hanson will be called upon to start at right guard in Week 8.

Jets Will Have to Get Creative in Their Pass Protection Efforts

Rodgers has been sacked 17 times through the first seven weeks of the 2024 regular season. That is tied for the sixth most in the NFL, per ESPN.

While the pass protection overall has been pretty hit or miss, AVT has been a beacon of light for the Jets.

The former USC product has a 76.2 pass block grade this season, per Pro Football Focus. That is the No. 9 best grade among interior offensive linemen in that category, per PFF.

Last season, Hanson appeared in seven games and made four starts for the Jets. In those opportunities, he didn’t allow a sack, but his grades from PFF weren’t great.

According to PFF, he finished with a 51.8 overall grade, a 59.7 pass block grade, and a 48.7 run block grade.

Jets Got Both Good News and Bad News With the Injury Report in Week 8

The Jets also ruled out defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee) and safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion) for the game.

Ulbrich explained that safety Tony Adams (hamstring) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest) are “probably doubtful” with their injury issues.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Jets.

Starting right tackle Morgan Moses was limited all week with a knee and is questionable for the game but he is “trending” in the right direction to play, per Ulbrich.

The best news for the Jets comes in the cornerback room. Both Michael Carter II (back) and D.J. Reed (groin) are expected to make their return to the lineup versus New England.

Kenny Yeboah (abdomen) got hurt during the offseason and started the year on injured reserve but was a full participant in practice all week. However Ulbrich confirmed that they won’t activate him this week, but he is a candidate to return in the very near future.

A litany of other players who were limited throughout the week all got the green light for the Pats game in Week 8. That list includes Aaron Rodgers (hamstring, knee), Tyron Smith (veteran rest days), Will McDonald (shoulder), Tyler Conklin (hip), Quincy Williams (neck), and Chazz Surratt (heel).

This wasn’t an injury-related item but rather a football shape question, but Ulbrich confirmed that Haason Reddick will make his Jets debut.

“Had a good week of work with us. He is such an experienced guy, he has been in so many systems, to pick up ours was not super difficult for him. [Reddick] did a good job with that [and] really put the extra time in to learn it. Physically he looked good out there,” Ulbrich shared.