Steelers Waive Edge Rusher Days After Signing, Add ‘Jump-Ball Specialist’ WR

Edge rusher Ade Ogundeji had a very short stint on the Pittsburgh Steelers active roster.

Two days after signing him, the Steelers announced waiving the linebacker on October 14. The same day, the Steelers also announced they released wide receiver Jaray Jenkins from their practice squad and replaced him with wideout Lance McCutcheon.

Ogundeji made his Pittsburgh debut in Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders. He played 16 snaps on defense.

It was Ogundeji’s first game since he played for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 season.

McCutcheon’s last appearance in an NFL regular season contest was in 2022 as well. He will now provide receiver depth on Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

In April 2022, the NFL Draft Bible described McCutcheon as “a true X receiver who is a jump-ball specialist.”

Steelers Move on From Edge Rusher Ade Ogundeji

Without both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig, the Steelers were in dire straits along the edge heading into Week 6. But All-Pro T.J. Watt stepped up, making two huge plays for forced fumbles against the Raiders.

Ogundeji and fellow practice squad edge rusher Eku Leota, who was promoted for Week 6, provided support. Leota played 13 defensive snaps versus Las Vegas.

The Steelers releasing Ogundeji is probably a sign that the team is confident either Highsmith or Herbig (or perhaps both) will be ready for Week 7. The team will host the New York Jets on October 20.

Highsmith has missed the past three games with a groin injury. Herbig sat out Week 6 because of a hamstring ailment.

Even after their transactions on October 14, the Steelers still have one spot open on their active roster. Their practice squad currently doesn’t have any space, but if the Steelers are interested in bringing back Ogundeji, they could move a practice squad player to their active roster and then re-sign Ogundeji to the practice squad.

In his 16 defensive snaps during Week 6, Ogundeji posted 1 pass defense with zero tackles.

Steelers Make a Change at Wide Receiver

Jenkins spent about a month on Pittsburgh’s practice squad. But the Steelers elected to waive him on October 14 to add a different former undrafted free agent.

McCutcheon began his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams after the 2022 draft. He played 10 games, including making 1 start, with the Rams as a rookie in 2022. But McCutcheon didn’t catch any of his 5 targets on offense and mostly played on special teams.

Over the past two seasons, he has also spent time with the Houston Texans and Jets practice squads.

The NFL Draft Bible was complimentary of McCutcheon’s jump-ball ability. But it was critical of the rest of the receiver’s skillset.

“He has solid play strength to outmuscle and come down with 50/50 balls,” the NFL Draft Bible wrote. “There is a lack of speed and catching ability on McCutcheon’s film that will worry teams. He also is a below-average route running.

“There are two many negatives to outweigh the positives on McCutcheon’s film.”

McCutcheon played four college seasons at Montana State. During his senior year, he posted 61 receptions, 1,219 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on his way to first-team All-Big Sky Conference honors.