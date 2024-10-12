Steelers Add Edge Rushing Depth as Another Defender Hits IR

The hits just keep on coming for the Pittsburgh Steelers edge rushers. The Steelers announced on October 12 that they placed defensive end DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve.

Leal will miss at least the next four games. He will join fellow Steelers edge rushers Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig on the sideline during Week 6.

Although Highsmith and Herbig are not on injured reserve, the Steelers have already ruled out both edge rushers for the October 13 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Highsmith has been dealing with a groin injury since exiting in Week 3. He hasn’t played since then. Herbig left Week 5 because of a hamstring issue.

In need of bolstering its edge rushing depth behind star T.J. Watt, the Steelers signed Ade Ogundeji from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on October 12. The team has also promoted outside linebacker Eku Leota from the practice squad for Week 6.

The Steelers announced on October 12 that they will elevate both Leota and running back Jonathan Ward from the practice squad.

Steelers Place DeMarvin Leal on Injured Reserve

As a defensive end, Leal isn’t a traditional edge rusher in the Steelers 3-4 defense. But the team has used him as such at times in 2024 because on game days, the Steelers have carried only three outside linebackers.

Of those three outside linebackers, two of them, Highsmith and Herbig, will miss Week 6. So, the Steelers would surely love to have Leal available for the showdown with Las Vegas. But that won’t be the case with him going on injured reserve.

The Steelers drafted Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. Coming into this summer, he was a cut candidate for Pittsburgh. But Leal had a strong training camp and earned a rotational edge rushing role to begin the season.

In five games, Leal has posted 4 combined tackles and 1 quarterback hit. He’s played 51 defensive snaps and 26 snaps on special teams.

Steelers Add Ade Ogundeji, Eku Leota for Week 6 Roster

While the Steelers will essentially have to start their No. 5 edge rusher against the Raiders, Ogundeji has plenty of NFL starting experience.

With the Atlanta Falcons from 2021-22, Ogundeji started 27 contests. In 32 games overall, he has posted 3 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hits.

Ogundeji, though, hasn’t played in an NFL regular season game since Week 18 of the 2022 season.

Leota doesn’t have as much experience, but what time he’s spent in the league has been more recently. He played eight games for the Carolina Panthers last season and then two this year. Leota started one of those two contests in 2024.

The Steelers signed Leota to their practice squad on October 1, which was about a week after the Panthers released him.

In 10 NFL games, Leota has posted 8 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss. He has also recorded 2 quarterback hits and 1 sack.

Both Ogundeji and Leota will be making their Steelers debut. Ward, though, will be playing in his second straight contests for Pittsburgh. The Steelers elevated Ward from their practice squad in Week 5 as well.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, Ward ran for 9 yards on 2 carries. He played 3 snaps on offense and 14 on special teams.