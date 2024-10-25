Steelers Announce Signing Former 2nd Round WR: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely still searching to add a WR2 through a trade before the NFL trade deadline on November 5. But on October 25, the Steelers signed veteran receiver Andy Isabella to their practice squad.

The Steelers announced the signing on social media.

Isabella began his NFL career as a second round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 NFL draft. He played parts of four seasons with the Cardinals. Isabella also spent part of the 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens and played last season for the Buffalo Bills.

He was with the Bills during 2024 training camp and preseason as well. Buffalo released Isabella on the final roster cutdown day.

In 39 career games, Isabella has registered 33 catches with 447 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 10 yards on 6 carries, averaged 21.2 yards per return on 9 kickoffs and returned 1 punt in his career.

Steelers Sign WR Andy Isabella to Practice Squad

The Steelers have been searching for ways to upgrade their wide receiver room since they traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers at the beginning of 2024 NFL free agency. The team has been close to blockbusters trades for wideouts such as Brandon Aiyuk but have been unable to close the deal.

Instead, the Steelers have settled for adding formerly highly regarded receivers such as Isabella.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected Isabella to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 selection in the 2019 draft. Zierlein placed him in the tier of players that he identified as “good backup with the potential to develop into starter.”

Based on Zierlein’s projection, the Cardinals slightly overdrafted Isabella although they grabbed him with the final pick in the second round.

Isabella never developed into a starter in Arizona, and he wasn’t any better as a reclamation project in Baltimore or Buffalo. He posted 9 catches, 189 receiving yards and 1 touchdown as a rookie in 15 games during 2019.

Then in his second season, Isabella had 21 receptions for 224 yards with 2 scores. He hasn’t had more than 2 catches in a season since then.

Isabella has only played 105 offensive snaps in 15 games over the past three years.

Steelers WR Depth Heading Into Week 8

With the addition of Isabella, the Steelers have four wideouts on their practice squad. Isabella will join Quez Watkins, Lance McCutcheon and Brandon Johnson on the practice squad.

Watkins wasn’t a high of a draft pick like Isabella. Watkins has also experienced more NFL success with 98 catches, 1,249 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 49 games. But the two receivers are similar in the sense that they are notable former receivers now on the Steelers practice squad.

Johnson has played two games for the Steelers this season as a practice squad elevation. McCutcheon has played one game in his three-year NFL career.

The Steelers have those four receivers as insurance to the five wideouts on their active roster.

George Pickens is leading the Steelers with 31 catches and 474 receiving yards. Calvin Austin III is second among the team’s receivers in yardage thanks to an 18.5 yards per catch average. But he only has 11 receptions for 203 yards.

The other receivers on Pittsburgh’s active roster — Van Jefferson, Scott Miller and rookie Roman Wilson — have a combined 108 receiving yards. However, Jefferson did catch a touchdown in the Week 7 victory.

The Steelers may be able to get more production out of that receiver group with Russell Wilson behind center going forward. But to truly improve the passing attack, the Steelers need a significant receiver upgrade at the NFL trade deadline.