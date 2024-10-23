Steelers Favorites to Acquire Former All-Pro WR

Another potential Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver trade target went off the market on October 23. The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 5-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins from the Tennessee Titans. But with that move, it could be easier for the Steelers to land 2021 All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp.

According to SportsBettingAg, the Steelers have emerged as the betting favorite to land the Los Angeles Rams receiver before the league’s November 5 trade deadline. Prior to the Chiefs getting Hopkins, Kansas City was the favorite in the Kupp sweepstakes.

The Steelers moved up to No. 1 with odds set at -125. The Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons followed the Steelers with the next-best odds of landing Kupp.

With their new odds set at +2500, the Chiefs are now ninth among the favorites to acquire Kupp.

The 31-year-old receiver led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns on his way to first-team All-Pro in 2021. This season, Kupp has 18 catches for 147 receiving yards and 1 touchdown in two games.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported the Rams have received calls from multiple teams inquiring about the veteran receiver.

Why the Steelers Should Be Interested in WR Cooper Kupp

It’s easy to see why the oddsmakers have the Steelers currently as the favorite to acquire Kupp. When healthy, Kupp is one of the best slot receivers in the NFL, which could make him a terrific fit in an offense with outside weapon George Pickens.

The Rams receiver hasn’t been very healthy since his All-Pro season in 2021. But over the last three years, Kupp has averaged about 74 receiving yards in the games where he’s played.

No Steelers receiver is averaging that much yardage per contest this season. Pickens is the only Pittsburgh pass catcher that’s even averaging more than 35 receiving yards per game.

Kupp hasn’t played since Week 2 because of an ankle injury. But ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reported on October 21 that Kupp is expected to return in Week 8. The Rams play on Thursday Night Football against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kupp could be an ideal complement to Pickens, who shined as a deep-threat in Russell Wilson’s debut. Kupp is also expected to fit nicely in Arthur Smith’s offense if the Steelers acquire him.

What Will It Cost Steelers to Acquire Kupp?

Part of why the Steelers are so desperate for a receiver is that this past offseason, they tried landing wideouts for bargain prices. At the very least, the Steelers tried not to pay a premium over the summer for receivers on the trade market such as San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk.

Perhaps that patience will pay off. But it won’t if the Rams get their way.

Russini reported the Rams are willing to retain some of Kupp’s 2024 salary. But they are seeking a second-round pick in return for the receiver.

The Steelers have some extra draft capital for 2025, but their extra picks are toward the end of the draft. If they dealt a second-round pick to Los Angeles for Kupp, the Steelers would be left with only two selections in the top 125 next year.

Kupp, though, could be worth the investment. He played an intricate role during Los Angeles’ Super Bowl run in 2021. In addition to leading the NFL in all three major receiving categories that season, Kupp won Super Bowl MVP.

He posted 8 catches for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals in the big game.

Over eight NFL seasons, Kupp has posted 585 catches for 7,213 receiving yards and 52 touchdowns in 94 NFL games.