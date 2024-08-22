Mike Tomlin Puts Steelers Undrafted Rookie on Notice With 2-Word Message

An injury to veteran cornerback Grayland Arnold has left the Pittsburgh Steelers thin at nickel cornerback. It’s very possible that the Steelers will enter the season with undrafted rookie Beanie Bishop Jr. as the team’s starting slot cornerback.

But clearly, head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t ready to hand Bishop the job.

When asked on August 22 if Bishop had “shown enough” during training camp, Tomlin replied to the media, “Absolutely not.”

It’s not clear if Tomlin meant Bishop hadn’t done enough during training camp and the preseason to be the team’s starting nickel cornerback or earn a roster spot. But evidently, the preseason finale could be a major determination as to what Bishop’s role will be this season.

The Steelers signed Bishop as an undrafted free agent from West Virginia after the 2024 NFL draft. Despite going undrafted, he has earned praise since NFL.com’s Chad Rueter ranked him the top-rated undrafted cornerback of the 2024 class.

Steelers’ Beanie Bishop Jr. Will Be Ready to Play in Preseason Finale

Bishop missed some practice repetitions in preparation to Week 3 of the preseason because of injury. So, the first question Tomlin received on Bishop on August 22 was whether he was going to play against the Detroit Lions.

Tomlin explained that Bishop sitting out some of practice was part of how the team prepared him to play in the preseason finale.

“We did cut some of his reps in an effort to best put him in position to be ready to perform,” Tomlin told reporters. “He deals with day-to-day training camp injuries like a lot of guys out here, but particularly when you’re talking about a young guy with the weight that’s on the in-stadium performance, we thought it would be best to reduce his workload in an effort to see the best of him and to give him an opportunity to show his best in stadium.”

Bishop has shown throughout the preseason that he’s likely Pittsburgh’s best option in the slot on defense. Arnold was playing well in that spot as well, but the Steelers announced placing him on injured reserve on August 15.

The Steelers also have Cameron Sutton to man nickel cornerback, but Sutton will miss the first eight games because of a suspension.

That has made Bishop the front runner for the role, but he will evidently have to prove he’s up to the task in the team’s preseason finale.

Steelers CB and Secondary Depth Heading Into Week 3 of Preseason

The Steelers added cornerback Donte Jackson and safety DeShon Elliott this offseason. Jackson is projected to start opposite rising cornerback star Joey Porter Jr. while Elliott will pair with 3-time All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Pittsburgh lost its veteran cornerback depth with the departure of Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan. But besides Bishop, youngsters Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush have shown promise in their short careers.

At safety, the Steelers have veteran Damontae Kazee and sixth-round rookie Ryan Watts for additional depth.

But without Arnold and Sutton to begin the regular season, the Steelers are left with Bishop, Thomas Graham Jr. and Zyon Gilbert at nickel cornerback. It would be a big boost to the Steelers secondary if Bishop can seize his opportunity and play well in the slot.